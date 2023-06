‘A lot of work to do’: Mission to build gender-responsive budgeting muscle in the APS

Katy Gallagher has outlined how the government’s approach to gender-responsive budgeting is in full swing, noting marked progress since the October 2022 federal Budget to current work on the Mid-Year Economic Outlook.

The minister for women, finance and the public service said the government would move to “full implementation of gender-responsive budgeting” by December.

“I think this will provide not just the Australian public with information about the impact of decisions, but it [also] provides information to the decision-makers before decisions are taken about what those impacts will be,” Gallagher said.