You can now manage land taxes with MyServiceNSW

The state government has announced expanded services of the MyServiceNSW platform to include access to online land tax services of Revenue NSW.

To date, the MyServiceNSW platform has supported citizens with renewing their driver’s licence and accessing cost-of-living vouchers.

Residents can now add paying their land taxes via the app, including lodging a return, requesting an exemption, viewing notices of assessment, and managing a payment plan.

A joint statement from finance minister Courtney Houssos together with customer service and digital government minister Jihad Dib explained this change would benefit 175,000 people who paid tax on the land they owned in NSW.

“Gone are the days where it is one account for licencing and another account for taxes, people now have more ways to connect and transact with government in one convenient digital location,” Houssos said.

“This initiative continues [our] commitment to accessibility and openness and will significantly improve customer experiences.”

Annual land taxes are levied at the end of the calendar year on property in NSW that are above the land-tax threshold. In most cases, a principal place of residence is exempt, and other exemptions and concessions may apply.

Changes to the MyServiceNSW app will also mean people can receive digital notifications via their account (if they choose to opt-in).

Land-tax payers can also choose to receive paper notices electronically via the app, bringing access to notice from 10 business days to just 48 hours.

Dibb noted that migrating Revenue NSW services to the central state government app would ensure housekeeping for government services was kept simple. It would also help more people sort out their administrative responsibilities in one place, he said.

“Whether it is registering a vehicle, checking demerit points or applying for government rebates, once again, the MyServiceNSW is making interactions with the government even easier,” Dibb said.

The government says accessibility, openness and customer service were the broad aims of the changes to the expanded services.

Earlier this year, in February, a fines management function was added to the app to include functions to renew a working-with-children check or apply for digital trade licences. More than 2.7 million logins per month have been recorded.

NSW Revenue customers can also use other avenues to manage their taxes, such as from the agency website, by calling 1300 139 816, with BPAY payments or via post.

The minister added that face-to-face support was still available from 114 service centres across the state.

“[This will] make your dealings with the government easy to access and quicker to complete where possible,” he said.

