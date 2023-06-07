Trade minister wrestles expectations while also trying to give exporter confidence a gee-up

Australia’s Budget can do more when trade surpluses are strong but there’s more than a trillion dollars in debt to repay.

Don Farrell has fronted the National Press Club to say he’s committed to quietly pursuing outcomes and rejecting the attention of the media circus to heal Australia’s “fractured relationship” with major trading partners. However patching up trade relationships won’t solve all of the country’s financial woes overnight as shifts in the wider global context make outlooks more uncertain.

Fresh from visits to the US, China and just before he jetted off to Belgium to negotiate a trade deal with the EU, the minister for trade and tourism, and special minister of state, declared he was quietly getting on with forging reforms that were focused on long-term, common-sense outcomes, and stability.

“Whether it be externally and internationally as minister for trade and tourism, or internally and domestically as the special minister of state — it is my fervent belief that my role is to quietly pursue agreement and consensus, remaining solely focused on delivering an outcome,” Farrell said.

“This government, led by prime minister Anthony Albanese, was straight out of the blocks, getting to work to repair our reputation and move forward.

“While we’ve seen good progress, we continue to operate in a challenging global environment,” he said.

The minister said he brought decades of negotiating experience to his role (he previously served a six-year term as minister for science and research, sport, minister assisting on tourism, and parliamentary secretary for sustainability and urban water under the Rudd government) and that to repair Australia’s reputation among trading partners meant shedding political approaches led by “egotism, chest-beating, and bluster”.

But a slowdown in economic growth, predicted by Treasury to be a backwards slide from 3.4% last year compared to 2.75% in 2023, and stubborn global inflation in recent months was affecting trade.

According to the minister, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the climate crisis were also posing challenges.

“I’m proudly working to improve transparency and integrity across our electoral system, delivering long-overdue workplace reform to the parliament, and most importantly for a life-long unionist — advocating for our staff,” Farrell said on his special minister of state role.

“I’m working to support industries still recovering from the uncertainty of the pandemic, negotiating new agreements for our producers and exporters around the world, and working to resolve outstanding impediments,” he said of his trade portfolio.

While the month of March saw Australia’s strong $15 billion trade surplus reflect the healthy performance of national exporters, Farrell said the nation’s trillion dollars of debt had to be repaid.

“Our decision to return 87% of revenue upgrades, including from strong export earnings back to the Budget, helps us pay back the trillion dollars of debt,” Farrell said.

“And a stronger Budget bottom line helps pay for things like Medicare, Jobseeker, and rent assistance — to improve the lives of all Australians.”

But the re-opening of Australia’s borders had positive flow-on effects for otherwise depressed sectors. International education in particular was flourishing once more, a trend comparable to other exporting sectors such as manufacturing, mining, and agriculture which supported incomes 43% higher than non-exporting industries.

“As of May, we’ve welcomed back almost 500,000 international students — that’s an increase of more than 100% since borders re-opened in December 2021.

“Our international education sector represents our fourth largest export market, and just as we need to diversify our export markets to grow and protect our economy — so too our international education offering,” Farrell said.

“Over the years ahead, we know international trade, including our visitor economy, must continue to be a driver of Australian prosperity. And we’re committed to sharing the benefits of that prosperity as widely through the community as possible.”

In order to deliver a secure and stable Australian economy, Farrell said more trade in future was needed. This was why the government was focused on reinforcing stable trade and investment flows, as well as diversifying trade.

Commenting on the first meeting of Australia’s state and territory trade ministers in April, Farrell said the group had a united view on advancing national trade and investment priorities.

“We’re committed to free, fair and open trade, where the rules of the game are known and respected. That’s something that all trade and investment ministers across the nation agree on,” Farrell said.

“We are a Federation, and while international relationships affect us at individual levels, it is my job to ensure we are working in unison. On balance, trade is a force for good. It is a key lever of the Australian economy,” he said.

The minister is currently in Brussels advancing Australia’s trade negotiations with the EU, and is scheduled to meet EU executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis and commissioner for agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski.

Later this week Farrell will then travel to France with assistant trade minister Tim Ayers to lead Australia’s delegation at the annual OECD Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM).

In France, an informal gathering of key World Trade Organization (WTO) ministers, hosted by Australia, will also convene to discuss expectations ahead of the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference in February 2024.

In a statement, Farrell said Australia intended to advocate for the restoration of the WTO dispute settlement system.

“The Australian government is strongly committed to the WTO and its framework of rules, which are critical to maintaining an open global trading system,” the statement read.

“We will also press for progress in negotiations in areas that matter to Australian farmers and business, such as agricultural subsidies and digital trade.”

During his NPC address, the minister stressed Australia would not be striking a trade deal for the sake of it and that he was looking for “new, substantial market access” for Australian products as a measure of whether it met his national interest test.

“This will require calm persistence, continued dialogue, and a willingness to compromise and find common ground. Our producers, exporters, and workers, deserve the best deal that we can negotiate – and we will persist, even if it means the negotiations extend beyond mid-year, the timeframe we set ourselves,” Farrell said.

“Negotiations will continue to be tough, but an outcome must be fair.”

