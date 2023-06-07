Interviews begin for inaugural NSW rental commissioner

Amidst a rental crisis and another interest rate rise from the RBA, the NSW government is this week interviewing candidates for its inaugural rental commissioner.

The commissioner, the first of its kind in the jurisdiction, will provide the state government with policymaking advice to improve renters’ rights, including identifying gaps in law and practices that erode renters’ rights and identifying barriers to increasing the rental housing supply.

They would be unable to resolve individual rental disputes but would be responsible for educational resource initiatives.

The position’s salary was advertised at $309,153-$345,307, including super, according to a LinkedIn job posting.

The rental commissioner will be able to get pricing data from real estate agents, a power that is part of legislation the NSW government amended recently so that it would be able to pass the upper house.

Announced on Wednesday morning, the amendment shelved was to remove “secret rent bidding” in NSW.

NSW premier Chris Minns said removing section 22B, which covered the topic, was a practical step.

“We have been upfront: the minority parliament won’t support every bit of every bill, and we’ll be pragmatic working through that,” Minns said.

“This decision means we can get on with the rest of our rental reform agenda, including ending ‘no-grounds’ evictions.”

Another element of the legislation is a portable bond scheme — the implementation of which will be the responsibility of the yet-to-be-appointed rental commissioner.

The NSW Tenant’s Union said previously that the NSW rental commissioner could be an “effective and timely advocacy role”; however, it cautioned that it would need adequate funding and access to all relevant NSW government data on renting.

A similar role to the NSW rental commissioner exists in Victoria, where there is a commissioner for residential tenancies.

Like the NSW position, the Victorian commissioner for residential tenancies advises the Victorian government on how renters’ rights can be improved and also has a responsibility to educate renters about their rights.

Dr Heather Holst began in that position in 2018 and was the first person to take on the role.

The new government is also establishing the NSW Building Commission by the of the year, a single body to oversee the building industry.