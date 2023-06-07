CHHP report findings blasted by teal MPs, calls for ANAO funding

Two independent MPs — both teals and doctors — have issued scathing assessments of an ANAO report into the administration of the Community Health and Hospitals Program (CHHP) published earlier this week.

The ANAO found the $2 billion Morrison government-era program was “ineffective and fell short of ethical requirements”.

Both Dr Sophie Scamps and Dr Monique Ryan heavily criticised the findings of the report, labelling them as rorting.

Scamps said the misuse of public health funds puts “all our lives at risk”.

“This latest work by the ANAO also shows how important it is to ensure our commonwealth agencies are independent and properly funded,” Scamps said.

“The Morrison government defunded the ANAO, but it has reinforced its importance to Australia’s democracy in the years since with excellent work calling out unethical and potentially corrupt processes in our democracy.”

Scamps added the independence and integrity of commonwealth agencies like ANAO were critical.

The independent MP advocated for her “jobs for mates” bill, which seeks to end cronyism in public sector appointments through things like a public sector appointment commissioner.

Scamps said the ANAO findings showed how important the bill was.

“Already we’ve seen the need for the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) to be disbanded because of rampant cronyism, and we cannot allow that to happen to other important commonwealth agencies,” Scamps said.

Meanwhile, Ryan said, it was “distressing” to learn funding was taken away from vital healthcare like cancer treatments.

“I welcome the ANAO’s important work reviewing this program,” she said.

“I urge the major parties to keep funding this vital office — its reports will become even more important in upholding democratic principles, good governance and transparency once the National Anti-Corruption Commission comes into operation.”

The NACC is due to commence next month, on July 1, with NSW Court of Appeal judge Paul Brereton as its inaugural commissioner.

Comprehensive review into Health’s financial controls following ANAO report