Policymakers left at the station as the AI express gets a head of steam

It has been a tough week for those advocating the uninhibited use of artificial intelligence.

First, a group of AI executives — including Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT developer OpenAI — joined experts and academics in raising the “risk of extinction from AI”. They compared the technology’s risk profile to a pandemic or nuclear war.

Their warning followed an open letter, signed by Tesla boss Elon Musk and others, that cited risks to humanity while demanding an urgent pause in advanced AI research.