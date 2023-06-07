Defence department announces 50% target to boost ranks of women STEM talent

A Defence recruitment drive aims to get more women on its research and innovation teams, with the department setting a 50% target to attract experienced STEM professionals from industry and academia into the APS.

The federal government has unveiled more APS entry pathways for STEM graduates in a bid to attract more women to the research and innovation arms of the department.

Assistant defence minister Matt Thistlethwaite said the new target would help to secure a workforce that better represented the nation’s talent.

“Increased STEM targets at Defence open significant opportunities for women to amplify our force’s capabilities,” Thistlewaite said.

“We’re backing efforts to attract STEM talent to Defence’s challenging, yet rewarding, field of innovation and technology.”

The APS science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) entry-level programs run by Defence currently have a women’s participation rate of 25%.

The new target will double this participation rate in the STEM cadetship program and the research and innovation pathway of the Defence graduate program.

Navigate, first piloted in 2022 with 69 participants and badged a “bold action initiative” to bolster Defence’s mid-career workforce capability, has also been given a 50% hiring target for women STEM specialists.

People applying for the Navigate program hail from private industry and academia. If successful, they are given the opportunity to complete two six-month rotations in different areas of the department to learn Defence-specific skills.

Participants who finish the program then have a chance to take on a role with the interdisciplinary Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG).

DSTG works to deliver scientific advice and solutions that provide capability enhancement for Defence and the national security community.

Commenting on the new women’s participation targets, chief defence scientist Professor Tanya Monro said they would allow Defence to tap into the national talent pool and advance the department’s transformation agenda.

“I’m incredibly proud of these bold targets,” Monro said.

“[They allow] Defence science to deliver greater impact to the ADF,” she added, noting strong leadership and a commitment to change were needed.

“Defence’s transformation agenda includes becoming an exemplar in attracting, training, retaining and providing career opportunities for women. These measures demonstrate in practical terms how we are taking steps to achieve this.”

The minister said that formalising the Navigate program, with the explicit goal of hiring more women in Defence, showed that tangible results could be achieved with “determined participation targets”.

Last year the Navigate pilot had a women’s participation rate of 43% (exceeding a 40% target).

“Navigate is our mechanism to build a team of top-notch specialists,” Thistlewaite said.

Applications for the next round of Navigate close on June 25.