Leigh’s evaluation laser fires up to cut APS waste, program underperformance

Assistant minister for competition, charities, treasury and employment Andrew Leigh has vowed to subject new and existing policies to more scientifically rigorous testing through randomised trials.

His aim is to improve Australian Public Service program delivery, fleshing out the agenda for the new Australian Centre for Evaluation (ACE) funded in the Budget.

Citing the 2019 Thodey review that found “the APS needs to reverse the long-term decline in research and evaluation expertise and build integrated policy capability”, Leigh said the new ACE is quickly shaping up as a major plank in the government’s push to wean politicians and bureaucrats off evidence and advice supplied by external consulting firms.

Leigh has been a longstanding advocate of evaluative rigour being applied to policy, but the urgency for restoring internal APS capacity has increased sharply over the last eight weeks as the PwC scandal leaves both ministers and departmental chiefs rapidly searching for alternatives to the so-called ‘coalition of the billing’.

Leigh said results from randomised trials “never ceased to surprise” him, and that this was as it should be for hard-nosed evaluations that deliberately applied more scientific methodologies of inquiry to test key questions, like the results programs delivered, or didn’t.

“Which is the point about a good evaluation. If you’re not getting surprised, you’re not doing it right,” Leigh said.

“Another way to put this is a plea for humility.

“We politicians draw on a lot of excellent advice and research from bureaucrats, academics, think tanks, peak bodies and others to design good policies.”

But he cautioned discussions and input were not the same as actual testing because sentiment sometimes came along for the ride.

“After all that advice and research, after all the debate and consultations, it’s easy to be seduced into believing ‘this will work’,” Leigh said.

Citing a study published last year that analysed 10 job training programs in the United States (Juras, Gardiner, Peck, and Buron 2022), Leigh said there was no doubt each designer of each program “were confident that it would work”.

“There is no reason to think that the people who designed these programs were any less smart and caring than the people in this room. Indeed, they probably knew more about job training than most of us.” Leigh said.

The problem was that after randomised trials over six years that tracked participant earnings, just one was found to have a positive effect.

“As the study points out, a lot needs to go right for a training program to boost earnings. It must have a sufficient impact on the credentials earned, those credentials must have labour market value, and the participants must find jobs,” Leigh said.

“Training programs can fail because participants don’t complete their studies, because the credentials have low economic returns, or because participants don’t move into employment.”

Leigh warned even the best-sounding program can turn out to be ineffective.

“We need rigorous evaluation not because program designers are foolish or careless, but because the problem is really, really difficult.”

Of course, if they are programs motivated by specific interests that dress-up commercially driven policy with the tinsel of public good – what’s often referred to as ‘policy-based evidence’ (as opposed to evidence-based policy) – they will also get found out.

We need to be humble about how effective our pet policies are likely to be,” Leigh cautioned.

“If you’re a person who works on job training programs, it may reassure you to know that for every ten pharmaceutical treatments that enter clinical trials, only one makes it on to the market,” he said.

“Just as we do in health, social policy experts need to be honest about removing or redesigning the ineffective programs so funding can be directed to others.”

Leigh said the case for better evaluation had been repeatedly, including in the 2022 Independent Review into Australia’s response to COVID-19 led by Peter Shergold.

“It said, ‘existing evaluation efforts are typically piecemeal and low-quality and rarely translate into better policymaking’,” Leigh said, also noting the Committee for the Economic Development in Australia (CEDA) and the Productivity Commission has also been pushing the case.

With the domination of the Big Four consultancies now hoist by their own petard, a little more objective scrutiny could yet go a very long way.