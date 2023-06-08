Era of aged care reform looms with plan to kick crisis mode to the curb

Anika Wells has unveiled ambitious plans to overhaul outdated legislation for the aged care sector to build an innovative and fit-for-purpose regime.

In an address on Wednesday, the youngest minister of the federal government outlined Labor’s intention to turn the Aged Care Act inside out – starting first with a taskforce she will lead to identify options to make a “Byzantine system” fit for purpose.

It was time to step away from the period of “triaging an absolute crisis”, which had defined the past 12 months said Wells, and resolve how the sector should be sustainably funded.

This was a sticking point for the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, whose commissioners could not agree on an equitable model for the final report handed to government in 2021.

“We need to agree on this now,” aged care and sport minister Wells said.

“We have heard calls from across the sector to review this funding arrangement and to take a new approach. We are doing this in an open and transparent way.”

Former Treasury deputy secretary Nigel Ray and Finance secretary Rosemary Huxtable were among those experts named for the taskforce, including Professor Tom Calma, Pat Sparrow, Margaret Walsh, Tom Symondson, John Watkins, Mary Patetsos, Mike Baird, Grant Corderoy, John McCallum, Janine Walker and economist Thomas Walker from Think Forward.

“The taskforce members have expertise in economics, finance, public policy, ageing and aged care, First Nations, consumer advocacy and provider advocacy,” Wells said.

“There is a strong focus on the consumer voice and, given this work is intended to support future generations as they move into aged care, the membership also includes a young economist with a strong interest in intergenerational issues and inequality.”

The aged care portfolio is one of the federal government’s top five spending areas in the Budget along with the health system, National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), defence and the interest bill on government debt.

Almost 16% of Australia’s population, or 4.1 million people, are aged 65 years or older. This large cohort of Baby Boomers whose care needs are expected to swell to 8.8 million by 2057 means that within a decade Australia will have more people aged 65 years or older than those under 18 for the first time in history.

“We know that those people choosing residential care is trending down as the desire to stay and age at home trends upwards,” Wells said, noting that she did not want Australians facing growing aged care needs to be scared about their fate in later life.

“It is why we must re-evaluate the funding going into a system asking for more funding.”

In Wells’ view, a totally reimagined “needs-based” sector will put a greater emphasis on care arrangements at home. This shift would make more financial sense to a sector that currently receives on average $34 billion annually (or 1.2% of GDP, well below the OECD average of 2.5%).

“The taskforce will help our seismic shifts from provider-focused to person-focused, and funding focused to care-focused.

“This new piece of work is the next chapter after twelve months of triaging an absolute crisis,” the minister said.

Wells told the National Press Club that the government would deliver on 24 recommendations of the royal commission, and another 21 recommendations from mid-2025 with the commencement of the Support at Home program.

The significant reform undertaking for aged care would be consultative and informed, Wells added, considering the direct views of workers and providers about what best “innovative” models should be implemented.

The minister also released a reform roadmap to give vision and clarity, including a timeline for the huge reform undertaking. It details plans to introduce the new Aged Care Reform Act next year in 2024 and deliver on some royal commission recommendations.

“With good reason, replacing aged care legislation was the very first recommendation of the royal commission,” Wells said.

“The 1997 Aged Care Act was put in place with the primary purpose of funding aged care providers. Our new Act is going to put older people, and the services they need, front and centre.

“The 1997 Howard era Act relies on the corporations power. Our new Act will be underpinned by relevant international conventions.”

During the first year of the Albanese government, Wells detailed a major program of work and consultation, having visited 35 aged care facilities across the nation. She said the experience ignited a passion in her to shake up what was traditionally a “complex and slow-moving area of public policy”.

“[This] ambition is decades in the making. Ambition born of necessity,” Wells said.