Utopia recap: freeway delays and a legalled farewell

SPOILER ALERT

After four years off the air, Utopia is back on with its fifth season premiering last night.

The season premiere titled “The Buck Stops Where?” sees the good folks at the Nation Building Authority tackle a five-and-a-half-year delay to the M28 road widening.

To both government liaison Jim and media manager Rhonda’s horror, NBA CEO Tony’s not asking questions because of some pesky journo – he wants to find out for himself.

Meanwhile, chief operating officer Nat has to deal with a new minister assisting the minister for infrastructure, who is more interested in being on his phone than paying attention to an ever-shrinking briefing.

Twelve-month contractor Dom is finishing up, with a farewell planned – pending approval from HR and legal.

And the office gets a new smart fridge, with its own app and access to contacts. It can do everything – except keep milk cold or in a liquid state.

The episode begins with Tony stuck in traffic on the M28 as the radio announces a cabinet reshuffle.

Quickly, we find out who has been demoted in the cabinet reshuffle – Anthony Delbado. After an attempt by Jim and Rhonda to get Tony to brief the new assistant minister, he quickly pushes it onto his number two, Nat.

Nat’s introduced to the assistant minister to quickly find out he seems too busy and wholly uninterested in learning anything about infrastructure – including the half-hour briefing he does not have time for.

Tony tries to get to the bottom of the delays to the M28 freeway widening, asking Jim why the delay. Much to Jim’s bafflement, no journo is snooping around for an answer … it’s Tony doing the asking.

“The media aren’t onto it,” Tony says.

“Then what’s the problem?” Jim asks.

Nat’s waiting for the assistant minister for infrastructure, who is late for his own meeting. Once Anthony shows up, he’s immediately on his phone.

HR Beverley shows up to “manage the process” for Dom’s farewell. Tony’s already signed the farewell card with many issues Beverley points out – saying sorry to see him go may be an admission of fault, and saying thanks is inappropriate for someone whose contract is not being renewed.

Nat’s been kicked out of her own office for the assistant minister to take a phone call. Anthony turns the briefing into a lunch, with Nat’s 2IC Ashan sent off with him.

Tony finally gets answers on M28 from Jim – the only problem is they’re all media talking points, not reasons.

Rhonda is now onto the M28 widening as well, annoyed she’s had the comms team in a spin over nothing when Tony tells her there have not been any media inquiries.

Nat is struggling to brief the assistant minister, who managed to leave his briefing papers in the kitchen. Rhonda’s advice?

“Keep it basic. Simple Words. Lots of pictures. Nothing over three minutes – it works for cabinet.”

Beverley’s back, flagging with Tony myriad issues with his farewell speech, including no acknowledgement of country and wording leaving them open to an unfair dismissal complaint.

Tony manages to visit the work site for the M28 widening. At the site, Craig says the delays are all part of building for the future. Yes, Craig has recently undergone media training.

Back at the office, the assistant minister managed to disappear during the short briefing video.

Tony decided to force the M28 widening issue by getting his personal assistant Katie to call talkback radio.

It’s also Tony’s final meeting with Beverley over the farewell speech for Dom – or rather “Dominic”, as using the nickname is deemed too “familiar” by three others on a video conference call.

The farewell card is back from legal with redactions.

A meeting’s been called about the now media storm over the widening delays.

Rather than fresh talking points, Tony suggests to the minister needs to do something.

That something? A new advertising campaign, of course.

It’s Dom’s farewell and Tony reads the approved speech, before saying a few words off the top of his head. Beverley was not pleased.

Nat’s informed by Jim the assistant minister is no more – he’s been demoted again to the junior minister assisting the minister for territories and regions. Based in Norfolk Island.

In a post-credits scene, office manager Courtney redacts Dom’s cake with icing. Even “thanks” is off the menu.

