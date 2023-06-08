Margaret Gardner and Glyn Davis become Australia’s power couple to rival all others

PM&C boss Glyn Davis could never be seen as a “handbag husband”, but with Margaret Gardner becoming Victoria’s next governor, he is married to the most important woman in the state.

It is pleasing to see that this week’s headlines about Gardiner’s appointment were dominated by matters of substance, namely her views that Australia should become a republic.

Indulge us for a moment while we turn to something of lesser substance however equal interest: she’s married to the head of the APS.

Gardner’s elevation to the King’s representative in one of Australia’s largest states may mean Davis’ second residence is the glorious 11-hectare Government House in Kings Domain, which comes with 100-year-old magnolia grandiflora trees, a ballroom and a fountain.

That is when he’s not doing the hard yards of whipping the bureaucracy into shape in Canberra with right-hand-man Gordon de Brouwer.

Built in 1876 on the grounds of the Domain Parkland, the heritage-listed Government House is also believed to be of historical importance to Indigenous people as an important meeting place and camping ground in the first half of the 19th century.

In 2020, the couple reportedly sold their central Melbourne 34th-floor apartment for upwards of $3.4 million.

We do hope someone from PM&C lets us know if Davis dials into a Teams meeting with the backdrop of Victoria’s Government House behind him.

If one thing’s for sure, the couple’s executive assistants will be doing overtime trying to find space in their busy calendars to schedule some domestic monotony.

The power couple has long been recognised as an influential duo, with a 2017 portrait of the team by artist Jacqueline Mitelman on display at the National Portrait Gallery. They are parents of two children and grandparents of one.

They are also often named on coveted lists such as that produced annually by The Australian Financial Review. Davis was ranked in second place for covert power last year (after the prime minister’s chief of staff Tim Gartell) and described as the kind of smart person a leader would want to surround themselves with.

Gardner, Monash University vice-chancellor and Australia and New Zealand School of Government (ANZSOG) board member, is a deeply respected figure in the worlds of academia and public policy. We’re wondering if a perception of an undesirable conflict being married to the most powerful public servant in the land doesn’t matter because Gardner’s credentials are so outstanding.

With a background in economics, industrial relations and organisational management, Gardner was the first woman to lead Monash University. She previously served as president and VC of RMIT between 2005 and 2014, and held executive leadership and senior academic positions at f Queensland and Griffith universities.

Davis, a philosophical and strategic leader, has also risen through the ranks of academia. From 1998 to 2002, Davis headed the Queensland Department of Premier and Cabinet in the Beattie government, going on to serve as Griffith University vice-chancellor in 2002 before joining the Melbourne University leadership team from 2005 to 2018.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said he wrote to Buckingham Palace to recommend Gardner’s appointment. The king accepted his recommendation on May 30.

“I was pleased and proud to nominate to the king Margaret as the 30th governor — just the second woman to hold that role — given her considerable experience, her background, her values and her passionate commitment to our state,” Andrews said.

In 2007, Gardner was made an Officer of the Order of Australia in recognition of her service to tertiary education — particularly in the areas of gender equity and university governance – and to industrial relations.

In 2020, she was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia for her eminent service to tertiary education through leadership and innovation in teaching and learning, research and financial sustainability.

“Margaret was at the forefront of building ‘the education state’ [of Victoria], long before we named it the education state,” the premier said of the next governor’s long service to higher education.

Gardner told the press pack she was personally a republican but was committed to serving the role as it was defined in the terms of the constitution.

“I know that I’ve got a lot to learn still about this role, and about this state, and I know I’ll be still learning every single day,” she said.

“I give my commitment that I’ll give my absolute all.”

Gardner will be appointed after governor Linda Dessau’s term ends on June 30.

Professor James Angus will serve as Victoria’s acting governor until Gardner’s inauguration ceremony on August 9.

“On behalf of every Victorian, I also thank governor Dessau for her outstanding leadership and compassion during some of our state’s most challenging times,” Andrews said.

“The governor and her husband Anthony Howard AM KC have supported, represented and championed our diverse community with grace and dedication.”