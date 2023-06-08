PwC stars at a senate committee it wasn’t invited to

None of its representatives gave evidence, but PwC Australia cast a long shadow over a senate committee looking into the use of consulting services.

Committee members heard from a succession of “witnesses” — from the Institute of Management Consultants Australia (ICMA), Finance, Treasury, Australian Taxation Office, Tax Practitioners Board and KPMG Australia — but just about all of the evidence led back to PwC.

ICMA national president Peter Westlund told the committee professional associations are important for the maintenance of standards where legislation does not establish a regulator or a licence to practice.

He said the ICMA is self-regulated but is subject to the requirements of being a member of the international network of bodies for management consultants.

Responding to a question from senator Deborah O’Neill, Westlund said his organisation would not have been able to have any impact on the situation at PwC because the firm was not engaged in management consulting.

Representatives from Finance told the committee that there was no overarching oversight of contractors to government.

Committee members also heard PwC was yet to fully explain how the ring-fencing of its government business — unveiled to the broader public in a three-page open letter from the firm last week — was going to work to representatives from Finance.

Treasury representatives were also peppered with questions about who knew what and when about the PwC breach of confidentiality.

A story published in the Australian Financial Review reporting on a demarcation dispute between the Australian Taxation Office and the Tax Practitioners Board relating to the kinds of documents the TPB could ask for in its investigation drew questions from committee members.

The ATO and the TPB acknowledged in their respective appearances that the discussions were robust and the ATO later acknowledged the TPB’s interpretation of its own powers was correct.

ATO second commissioner Jeremy Hirschhorn revealed to the committee that one of the things that stood out to him when he transitioned from the private sector — he was previously at KPMG — was the ATO treated secrecy provisions as a bedrock of how it operates.

“I was also horrified when I saw the [PwC] emails that we obtained under the notices,” he said. “That was shocking to me.”

Hirschhorn told the committee there would be different pockets of behaviour within the firms the size of PwC.

PwC provided the names of three additional former partners it said were involved in the confidentiality breach. One of those former partners, Michael Bersten, had been involved in the provision of training to tax office staff through an arrangement with the University of NSW.

Hirschhorn said the ATO has spoken with the university and the course has been postponed.

“We’re very likely to run the course in the future because it is a very useful course for our people,” Hirschhorn said. “Who delivers it is another question.”

KPMG also spoke to the committee, but even that firm’s evidence could not avoid being asked questions about PwC.

KPMG was asked about an exam cheating scandal that saw the firm receive penalties from a US regulator and its involvement in doing work on NSW public sector transport.

PwC, however, remained a talking point. KPMG chief executive Andrew Yates referred to the firm in his opening statement.

“It’s essential for the government to have trust in the private sector companies it works with,” Yates said.

“That’s why the PwC issue was so disturbing. Based on the findings from the Tax Practitioners Board and the more recent findings from senate estimates, the conduct of PwC was clearly unethical and unacceptable.”

