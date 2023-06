Australia’s too-many oversight bodies are what enabled the PwC matter

In Australia, the PwC affair has dominated headlines over the past few weeks. There is widespread shock and dismay at the scheme to monetise, through the firm’s so-called ‘Dirty Thirty’ private clients, confidential information from the Australian Treasury.

But among people who are closely familiar with the big accounting and consulting firms and their role in government, the events in this affair are not very surprising. Tax and audit scandals have occurred with banal regularity over the past four or five decades, and big firms have often been embroiled in the scandals.

On Mornings with Virginia Trioli, ABC Insiders host David Speers recently asked why it had taken so long (up to eight years) for Australia’s financial oversight institutions to discover the scheme and to take action.