Movers & Shakers: Education secretaries appointments

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

At the Attorney-General’s Department, Matthew Blunn was appointed to the position of Australian government solicitor.

Band 1

At the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlotte East was promoted to assistant secretary, Australian Safeguards and Non-Proliferation Office.

Natalie Weddell moved from the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts to take up a general manager role at the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

At the National Emergency Management Agency, David Long became assistant coordinator-general national crisis operations.

NSW Education secretary appointment made permanent

Murat Dizdar‘s appointment as secretary of the NSW Department of Education has been made permanent.

Dizdar had been acting as secretary for the last two months, with NSW education minister Prue Car saying it was very important for her to have a former teacher leading the department.

NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet acting secretary Peter Duncan said Dizdar’s appointment was welcome.

“He brings more than 25 years’ experience within the education sector, holding a range of operational roles within educational settings as well as senior executive roles within the Department of Education,” Duncan said.

Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership chair

Former Education secretary Dr Michele Bruniges was named the new chair for the Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership.

Education minister Jason Clare said Bruniges had dedicated over four decades to “education as a teacher and policymaker”.

Bruniges starts her three-year term on July 1, replacing outgoing chair John Hattie.

CSIRO nabs Vic chief health officer

Brett Sutton, the Victorian chief health officer, has been appointed as the new director of health and biosecurity at CSIRO.

CSIRO executive director, future industries, Kirsten Rose said the magnitude of challenges Sutton faced as CHO during the COVID-19 pandemic gave him “a unique and compelling skill set to continue to drive CSIRO’s leadership in health and biosecurity research”.

Sutton will take up the role in September.

National Native Title Tribunal

For the first time in its history, a First Nations person has been appointed president of the National Native Title Tribunal.

Kevin Smith is a Torres Strait Islander man with over 28 years’ experience in native title and First Nations law.

Smith starts his five-year term on July 10, replacing John Dowsett.

Meanwhile, Katie Stride was appointed native title registrar, taking over from Christine Fewings.

Stride starts on August 7 for a five-year term.

Copyright Tribunal of Australia appointments

Three new members joined the Copyright Tribunal of Australia: professor Michael Fraser, Fiona Phillips and Alida Stanley.

Fraser was previously CEO of the Copyright Agency Limited for 21 years, which he founded.

Phillips was the CEO of the Australian Copyright Council from 2012 to 2017 while Stanley is the president of the Copyright Society of Australia.

High Speed Rail Authority board

The High Speed Rail Authority board will be chaired by Jill Rossouw, ahead of its formal operations starting on June 12.

Rossouw is currently an executive director, infrastructure, at IFM Investors and a board member of the Port of Brisbane.

The four other board members are Gillian Brown, Dyan Crowther, Ian Hunt and Neil Scales.

Hearing Australia Board

Three new members have joined the board for Hearing Australia.

They are University of Melbourne professor Sharon Goldfield, emergency medicine specialist Dr Stephen Parnis and The Shepherd Centre CEO Dr Jim Hungerford.

Additionally, Jody Currie was reappointed to the board.

Museums of History NSW CEO

State Records of NSW director Mary Darwell has been appointed the new CEO of the Museum of History NSW, taking over from acting CEO John Vallance.

“Delighted to have this opportunity to work with the talented and passionate staff, volunteers and board of MHNSW as we uncover, explore honestly and share our stories, making accessible our collections, state archives and amazing heritage places,” Darwell said on LinkedIn.

Moira Shire Panel Of Administrators

John Tanner, who has served as interim administrator since March, will chair a panel of administrators for Moria Shire in Victoria until December 8.

After the December date, further appointments may be made to the panel, including a new chair.

Suzanna Sheed and Dr Graeme Emonson have also been appointed to the panel as administrators.

Tasmania Child Safety and Wellbeing Panel

An independent panel was appointed in Tasmania to implement the recommendations of the Child Safe Governance Review.

Experienced non-executive director Barbara Hingston was appointed chair of the panel.

Lawyer Paula Davies and psychologist Ann Stark joined the panel as members, with Erica Edmands and Nix Berry coming on board as consumer representatives.

Governor of Victoria

Monash University vice-chancellor Margaret Gardner was named the 30th governor of Victoria.

Gardner will start her five-year term on August 9, with James Angus acting in the interim period. Governor Linda Dessau will finish up on June 30.

Victorian premier Dan Andrews said Gardner had “broken new ground for women, created fairer and more inclusive spaces for them – and held the door open for those to come after her”.

Gardner is the partner of PM&C secretary Glyn Davis.

AAT deputy presidents

As the reform of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) continues, Lisa Hespe and Geoffrey Kennett were appointed deputy presidents for two-year terms.

The government have also made 34 short-term reappointments: 32 members and two deputy presidents in Jan Redfern and Ian Molloy.

Those 32 members are:

David Barker

Michael Biviano

Peter Booth

Michael Bradford

Dr Christhilde Breheny

Nicole Burns

Justine Clarke

Christine Cody

Damian Creedon

Brendan Darcy

Nicola Findson

Tania Flood

Margaret Forrest

Nicholas Gaudion

Peter Haag

Linda Holub

Noelle Hossen

Penelope Hunter

Christine Kannis

Roger Maguire

Deborah Mitchell

Peter Newton

Professor Julie Quinlivan

Tamara Quinn

Frank Russo

Roslyn Smidt

David Thompson

Ian Thompson

Dominic Triaca

Peter Vlahos

Brigadier Anthony Warner

Paul Windsor

National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation

ACT government investment advisory board chair Carol Austin was appointed chair of the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) board.

Austin has previously held roles at Contango Asset Management, Rothschild Australia Asset Management, Commonwealth Funds Management, and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Formey Treasury deputy secretary Nigel Ray and former Victorian planning and housing minister Richard Wynne also joined the board as members.

District Court of Queensland judge retires

Judge Rinaudo, a District Court of Queensland judge, retired from the bench.

Rinaudo has served as chief magistrate and judge of the District Court since 2014, before finishing up as chief magistrate in 2019.

Queensland attorney-general Yvette D’Ath said Rinaudo has been “instrumental in re-establishing Murri Courts, the Queensland Drug and Alcohol Court and establishing the Court Link program and the pilot Specialist Domestic and Family Violence Court at Southport”.