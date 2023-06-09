Government to unleash power of data from 2024 to lift disability policy, services and funding

A national data asset due to go live next year has the backing of state and territory governments, and will act as a single source of information to help public servants deliver better outcomes for the disability community.

Disability ministers from every Australian jurisdiction have now signed off on the comprehensive dataset and committed to input information about employment, health, education and support services affecting the disability community.

The announcement to start building the National Disability Data Asset (NDDA) was made by social services minister Amanda Rishworth and NDIS and government services minister Bill Shorten on Thursday evening.

The website will be co-governed by the federal, state and territory governments. It will also be designed to offer a more holistic picture of people with disabilities so that public servants can better understand their needs and meet their goals.

In a joint statement the ministers said the NDDA offered a single source of data to improve how research on disability issues was undertaken, how policies were developed and ensure government services were more responsive.

Rishworth said the shared data, expected to be fully operational by 2026, will provide strong national evidence for smarter policy, better services and supports.

“We can build a more complete picture of the life experiences of Australians with disability and gain a richer understanding of their specific needs and goals,” Rishworth said.

“The lives of people with disability will be improved by this asset.”

The insights offered by the NDDA will also help measure, track and report on outcomes for people with disability according to the commitments of Australia’s disability strategy 2021-31.

The federal government will contribute $68.3 million for the analysis, research and delivery required to build the NDDA.

Budget funding the website includes $1.36 million for each state and territory government for their role in delivering data once bilateral agreements (or schedules) have been signed.

Shorten said he wanted to see the data used to make more sensible government investments to ensure every dollar goes further to achieve the goals of people with disabilities. This included making sure that people with disability enjoyed greater economic and social participation.

“People with disability have been integral in the design of the asset and it will be governed in partnership with the disability community,” Shorten said, adding Australians with disability would always be central to government policies designed for and with them.

“This is really important work and will revolutionise the way we support Australians with disability,” he said.

