Aged care minister vows to make dealing with dementia core business

The recent death of 95-year-old Clare Nowland after she was tasered by police at the Yallambee Lodge nursing home has moved the minister in charge of aged care to introduce new standards for people living with dementia.

Anika Wells used her address at the National Press Club this week to announce new Aged Care Quality Standards would be enforced, as recommended by the Royal Commission in 2021.

The change will introduce standard requiring all aged care workers to receive regular training from providers on core business matters such as caring for people living with dementia.

“Over half of aged care residents — 54% — have dementia. Over two-thirds of aged care residents have some form of cognitive impairment,” Wells said.

“We must always seek to deliver better care and the recent tragedy in Cooma has reinforced the need to greater understand and support people with dementia,” she said.

Commenting on the collective distress and work many Australian families experienced having a loved one in aged care, Wells said this reflected the urgency for the government to take action with structural reforms.

An important part of this would be a new 10-year national dementia action plan, currently being drafted by public servants. Submissions for the action plan closed in January 2023.

“The plan will provide a nationally coordinated approach to improve outcomes for people living with dementia, their families, and carers across all stages from prevention to care,” Wells said.

The minister for aged care and sport also outlined the next steps for the federal government’s overhaul of the aged sector.

This included the release of a reform roadmap with timelines for the redrafting of a new Aged Care Reform Act and the establishment of a taskforce to provide advice on the most sustainable funding options for the sector.

One of the most significant changes to lawmakers committed to is removing the lens of the corporations power from the act, and instead underpinning it with relevant international conventions which put older people, and the services they need as the primary goal.

“The Aged Care Act is focused on how providers run their services. The legislation sets out the provider’s obligations and responsibilities,” Wells said.

“While critically important, this focus lost sight of the rights of older people. The royal commission describes a need for a clear statement that the care provided to residents is safe and of high quality. This should be the centre of everything we do,” she said.

