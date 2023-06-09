Queensland education public sector workers get 11% pay rise, cost-of-living payments

Following the certification of three enterprise bargaining agreements by the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission, 40,000 Queensland education public sector workers are set for a pay rise.

The agreements corporate office staff, including the Office of Industrial Relations, as well as 22,000 teacher aides, 7,600 cleaners and 14,000 school support staff.

The pay rise breaks down to 4% in the first year, 4% in the second year, and 3% in the final year, totalling 11% over three years.

There will also be a cost-of-living adjustment each year of the agreement, capped at 3%, if the Consumer Price Index (CPI) exceeds the base wage increase — called COLA (cost-of-living adjustments) payments.

For example, if the wage increase were 4% for a year and the CPI figure released by the ABS was 7.5%, the COLA payment for that year would be capped at 3%, not 3.5%.

But if the CPI figure were 5% for that same year, the COLA payment would be 1% (i.e. the difference between the wage increase and CPI).

COLA payments are one-off payments for that agreement year.

The agreements are already in operation, with a backdated lump sum from 1 September 2022 to be paid out by June 30.

Queensland education minister Grace Grace acknowledged the United Workers’ Union and Together Queensland for their work during negotiations.

“Teacher aides, cleaners, and school support staff, along with our corporate office staff play an absolutely vital role in our schools and the department more broadly, and they deserve to get some of the best pay and conditions in the country,” Grace said.

“Certification of these agreements means that now all five of the Department of Education’s certified agreements have been finalised in this round of enterprise bargaining.”

The agreements cover other conditions such as increased pay for teacher aides providing interpretations, a $25 fortnightly allowance for experienced cleaners, and rostering guidelines for staff at the Office of Industrial Relations.

The news of the agreements comes as, at a federal level, negotiations continue for the public service.

The CPSU recently rejected the APSC’s 10.5% pay offer as it put in an application with the Fair Work Commission for a protected action ballot at Services Australia.