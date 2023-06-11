Caroline Hughes on the importance of listening and culturally safe spaces

Caroline Hughes felt “incredibly honoured” to be appointed an AO for the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours List.

A Ngunnawal Elder, the AO is in recognition of her significant service to the Indigenous community in Canberra.

Hughes has implemented early learning programs for babies and children whose parents are studying, as well as working to reduce the impact of child protection practices on First Nations families.

For Hughes, education has been a life passion of hers.

She was bullied as a child going to school, to the point where she would not want to go to school.

“I didn’t want people to go through what I went through,” Hughes told The Mandarin.

The Ngunnawal Elder is also the executive director at the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS).

She added sitting and listening to people was really important.

“And listen, not just with your ears, but with your eyes and feel, too — let them tell their story,” Hughes said.

“Ask them about what they would like, and what they want to achieve.”

At AIATSIS, Hughes said they’d had people come in to study arts but end up going on to practice law.

“That’s [a result of] exposure to an environment where they feel that they are part of a community and a family.

“It’s more than what’s been learned in the four walls of the classroom, it’s the feeling of belonging in a really culturally safe space where they can be heard.”

Hughes hopes she has encouraged the next generation of Indigenous women to “take the baton”, feeling empowered to break down barriers.

“My hope is that young First Nations women can see that there have been myself and others have achieved in various roles throughout society,” Hughes said.

Hughes also thanked her husband Michael and children Tara and Mitchell for their love and support.

“Djan yimaba — thank you to the person who nominated me for this honour,” Hughes commented.