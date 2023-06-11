Malcolm Letts, biosecurity leader who withstood ‘banana-geddon’

When PSM winner Malcolm Letts accepted the position of Queensland’s chief biosecurity officer in 2017, friends and family thought he was mad.

He knew the work well enough. He had once filled in for six months while the permanent appointment was on secondment.

But on the very first day of that initial stint in 2015, news arrived of a positive test for the serious banana disease Panama TR4 on the Atherton Tableland.

“This was big news because prior to that we’d had only one detection of the disease, in the Tully Valley,” Letts said.

He spent the following week working closely with the banana industry and dealing with the media who were indeed treating it as big news.

“Bananas face greatest-ever threat in Australia”, declared the ABC, which described the situation as “banana-geddon”.

But about four weeks later came an abrupt about-face. Further testing showed the initial result had been a false positive.

“So, for the next week to 10 days I had to do the media explaining why we had a false positive and that this was in fact good news, not bad news.”

This baptism of fire didn’t deter Letts when he was asked to step into the role, again for an initial six months, before being made permanent in October 2017.

“I did the first six months and all the while everyone’s saying to me, ‘what are you doing? Are you stupid? This is the worst job in the whole of the Queensland government.’

“But in reality, in that six-month period, I actually grew to really enjoy the role because it’s a real mixture.

“You’d think biosecurity is all about science but as we’ve learned through COVID, there’s economics, and there’s politics and policy and communications.

“From a bureaucrat’s point of view, it’s a fascinating area to work in with so many elements to it and so many dimensions and levers that can be pulled and things you can do.”

Letts, who has recently retired, also found the national approach to biosecurity rewarding.

“It’s really only New Zealand that takes biosecurity as seriously as we do, and to do that we have to operate as a unit at a national level”.

Letts said an enormous amount of work has gone into developing the arrangements to support Australia’s unified approach to both border protection and disease eradication.

“For it to work, you need to have a really high level of trust and you need to have all of the governance and protocols in place.”

The citation supporting Letts’ PSM highlights his commitment to working with his biosecurity colleagues across Australia.

“He has displayed exceptional leadership across the national biosecurity system as a driving force of positive change across all levels of government, industry and wider stakeholders,” it says.

“Mr Letts’ collaborative leadership approach has facilitated a transformational shift in cross-border and national coordination and collaborations with a key focus on co-designed strategies and initiatives.

“Central to his focus has always been the principle of a shared responsibility to protect Australia’s biosecurity status.”