Jane Spring, steward making waves and pushing for inclusivity

The professional achievements of IPAA NSW vice president and chair of the NSW Disability Council Jane Spring reflect her appetite for adventure and freedom — she is most alive swimming in the ocean — and always interested in digging deeper to experience life in full.

Speaking to The Mandarin from an aquatic centre in the UK, where she is currently on holidays, Spring shares it had been her 50th birthday mission to take to the open seas after years of using lap swimming as a way to stay fit.

“I used to be a runner, and 33 years ago I had a car accident. I love something aerobic, so a few years after that, I started swimming,” Spring says.

“For my 50th birthday, my girlfriend Romilly Madew and I thought we’d do our first ocean swim up at Toowoon Bay.

“It’s just been really motivating to keep fit doing lap swimming, but also to do competitive ocean swims, and also to get out and snorkel in the ocean when I can,” she says.

Ever since her life-changing accident in 1990, which left Spring a T10 paraplegic and has caused ongoing pain, sport has been a consistent focus in her life. But the sporting community was also a significant part of Spring’s day-to-day before the accident.

While studying at university, Spring was heavily involved in rowing and the Women’s Sports Association, and that interest has not wavered throughout her later iteration as a busy disability advocate and public sector leader.

“I think the most important thing [about swimming] is it’s something that you can do that everybody else does, and you can do it with your friends,” Spring says, adding she loves the salt water and freedom of taking to an expansive ocean.

“When you’re in a wheelchair, it’s a bit restricted — you’re not playing golf with your mates or tennis or anything like that, so you’re looking for things, which is an outing, and you’re actually doing something.”

Spring was appointed to the order (AM) on Monday for her significant service to disability advocacy in sport, and to public sector administration.

She has spent decades affecting change as a disability advocate, public servant, c-suite leader, and non-executive director. More recently, she was appointed as the first woman chair of Sydney Uni Sport & Fitness.

As someone with a “highly visible” disability on account of being a wheelchair user, Spring says she wants to use her leadership and platform to build a more inclusive society.

“Through my work in government, in sport or on boards, I am always asking the question – do our services, our infrastructure and our institutions effectively enable people with disability to participate and to thrive?

“I want more people to be able to excel in their careers, to travel unimpeded, to experience the thrill of competitive sport or enjoy music, art and culture,” Spring says.

Early in her career Spring worked as a solicitor for six years before joining the Organising Committee for the Olympic Games in Sydney. In that role, she was responsible for overseeing the venues where athletes undertook their training before competing.

“That gave me a really great exposure to the public sector because as manager, games training, I looked after all the training venues for Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Spring says.

“I had to get all of [the venues] organised in terms of security and transport and medical, and so I got this massive exposure to the public sector, and then joined the Office Department of Sport back in 2001.”

Spring has now stepped away from her public service roles to take on more board positions and non-executive director jobs. Most recently she served as assistant commissioner and chief operating officer at the NSW Public Service Commission.

Reflecting on the most rewarding experience of her time working in the public service, she pointed to a short-term stint as acting CEO at the Institute of Sport. That was a rare opportunity for a female leader to create an environment for athletes to excel, Spring says.

“It was also just so unlikely, because at that stage, only 10 years ago, it was so male-dominated.

“I remember when I started, sitting in the office – and [Paralympian] Louise Sauvage was a person who worked there – and we just looked at each other and kind of laughed because for two women in wheelchairs to be sitting in the CEO’s office was just extraordinary and, and it seemed like a moment in time,” she says.

Spring thanked disability medicine leaders Dr John Yeo and Dr Sue Rutkowski who, along with many others, have helped her lead a healthy and fulfilling life after her car accident.

She also acknowledged her husband Murray Clarke for his dedication to fighting for gender parity in NSW rowing regattas, and Basketball Australia’s Lorraine Landon who helped her establish a national competition for women’s wheelchair basketball.

Spring further noted the efforts of Wheelchair Sport NSW/ACT CEO Mick Garnett, whose work allowed more people with disabilities to enjoy sport with their friends and children, and be mentored and coached by their heroes.

“As chair of the Disability Council, that’s a fantastic opportunity [for me] to influence public policy and service delivery, which I’m very proud to have,” Spring says.