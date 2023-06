Conflict of interest should kill off the big four consulting industrial complex

The leaking of confidential tax information, in breach of non-disclosure agreements, by PwC personnel, and its exploitation by a firm that makes a significant chunk of its US$50 billion global revenue from facilitating tax avoidance, isn’t the first time PwC has run afoul on conflict of interest at the commonwealth level.

In 2015, while implementing the Coalition’s mass surveillance “data retention” program, the Attorney-General’s Department (AGD) hired PwC to develop a costing model for industry implementation of the scheme to force communications companies to bulk-store Australians’ personal data, in order for industry to be part-compensated through a grants program.

As Crikey has long chronicled, the AGD not merely has a near-total indifference to the most basic rights of Australians, but it also is serially incompetent, especially when it comes to IT.