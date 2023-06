US critical minerals compact must avoid risk of Australia becoming ‘the world’s quarry’

The Climate, Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Transformation Compact between Australia and the United States is a big opportunity for American investment in Australia, but one expert wants to maximise domestic opportunities to be part of the equation.

US president Joe Biden and prime minister Anthony Albanese signed off on the compact last month. Its goals include:

Accelerating the expansion and diversification of end-to-end clean energy supply chains;

Promoting responsible, sustainable, and stable supply of critical minerals;

Driving the development of emerging battery technologies; and

Supporting the development of emerging markets for clean hydrogen and its derivatives.

Speaking to The Mandarin about the opportunities of the deal, Perth USAsia Centre policy fellow James Bowen said the appetite of Australia’s new federal government to act on climate change cleared a hurdle for the partnership to take place.