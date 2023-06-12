Ten podcasts for public servants

Podcasts are the happy medium between work and play. Sometimes, you just need a listen utterly unrelated to your job. Something to escape to. But sometimes a podcast is precisely what you need to re-inject some energy into your role and to remind you why you do what you do.

There are many podcasts about politics. Perhaps too many. But there are far fewer options focusing on the people keeping government moving. Here are 10 podcasts focussing on the work you love: public service.

1. Reimagining Government

Here’s a podcast we created with the Centre for Public Impact. We’re really proud of it. It’s a gorgeous soundscape featuring policy stars and electric ideas. The latest episode dives into bright ideas for climate action in cities. From digital twin cities to neighbourhood heat-sharing networks, it’s a helpful dose of climate hope.

Listen

2. A Political Hope

What’s it like to create a democracy from scratch? Should we pay closer attention to politicians’ mental health? What does a climate hero look like in government? This podcast asks the big questions, and uncovers some fascinating answers.

Listen

3. Govlaunch

Local government is where national policy hits the road. It’s where big ideas meet bin collections. It’s also a nucleus for creative, replicable and scalable policy ideas. The Govlaunch podcast celebrates and explores innovation in local policy.

Listen

4. Reasons to be Cheerful

Ed Milliband, a former leader of the UK opposition party, meets bold policy thinkers and explores their ideas to tackle the big social and environmental problems we face.

Listen

5. Africa is a Country

Want to see behind the headlines on culture, society and current affairs across the African continent? This is the podcast for you.

Listen

6. Environment Deep Dive

This podcast by the Civil Service Environment Network looks closely at the intersection between climate challenges and policy possibilities. It’s ideal for public servants working on climate.

Listen

7. Centre for Geopolitics

What’s the big picture in global diplomacy? Foreign policy hoovers up a lot of attention in the news media, but for public servants looking to go deeper, this is the podcast for you.

Listen

8. The Party Room

What goes on behind the scenes in the Australian government? This podcast lifts the curtain to share the stories and strategies that drive government.

Listen

9. Public Sector Future

Digital government isn’t just an issue for an IT team or an outsourced tech tool. It’s a culture shift. This is a podcast for public services looking to use digital tools to get better results for citizens.

Listen

10. Democracy Group

We’re cheating with this one. Democracy Group is a collection of government-focused shows in the USA. Check it out.

Listen

This article is reproduced from Apolitcal.