Time-off-in-lieu conditions hit APS bargaining table

The chronic inconsistency and highly subjective application of how time-off-in-lieu (TOIL) is applied to roughly a third of the Australian Public Service (APS) has hit the bureaucracy’s bargaining table with a thud, with government negotiators offering a key tactical concession.

A bargaining update issued by the Australian Public Service Commission on Tuesday reveals chief negotiator Peter Riordan is keeping the door open to reforming and structuring TOIL for around 47,000 public servants working at Executive Level 1 and Executive Level 2 classifications (EL1, EL2) where compensation for extra hours is notoriously elastic.

Known for its propensity to generate high workloads and long extra hours, the EL2 classification has, for decades, been dubbed the “burn zone” for its propensity to lose experienced mid-level managers who are fed up with years of extra duties and delegations from APS senior executives without promotion.

The core of the problem is that successive governments have resisted formally structuring TOIL across the APS, leaving it to individual agency leaders to make the call on how extra hours are officially chalked-up and recognised.

This ambiguity, coupled with the ambition of EL staff to climb the ladder to the senior executive service (SES), often means that EL staff are expected to put in the hours as required to keep things on track as a way of testing their mettle as prospective leaders in the bureaucratic pecking order.

While the sweating tactic might — questionably — produce a so-called high-performance-management culture in some agencies, it also creates a barrier and disincentive for talent with priorities other than just work or who see better opportunities for progression elsewhere.

It now appears Riordan is seeking to address the issue of inconsistent TOIL management by officially recognising that the status quo is perhaps a little too free-range in the current employment market.

“On Thursday the Chief Negotiator, Peter Riordan PSM CF, opened discussions on EL TOIL by acknowledging agencies and managers apply it very differently across the APS,” the APSC’s bargaining update said.

“About 85 per cent of existing enterprise agreements usually provide EL TOIL at manager’s discretion, with no specific rate.”

One of the obvious questions the debate over middle management conditions raises is whether the very notion of the executive level band in the APS is functioning to the benefit of the wider public service or discouraging high performers not prepared to spend years sitting in a holding pen.

Another issue particular to the APS is an unwillingness to pay specialist talent — like tech, marketing or sectoral talent — ‘out of band’ in permanent roles, usually forcing them into contracting or consulting arrangements to secure higher pay.

Unlike the SES, where pay is set by the Remuneration Tribunal, and key roles can be individually negotiated, APS executive-level compensation and conditions are thrashed out and locked in under agency bargaining, with access to TOIL — or lack of it — being one factor.

Riordan isn’t batting the issue away, at least not yet, as the Community and Public Sector Union holds out for a 20% pay rise amid rising inflation and a still tight employment market.

“Mr Riordan appreciates there is significant interest in defining what EL TOIL is reasonable and fair, and was keen to hear claims as we progress through bargaining. Unions and individual bargaining representatives (IBRs) presented their initial claims and Mr Riordan agreed to revisit this topic at a future date,” the APS bargaining update said.

One of the reasons the APSC might be keen to keep EL TOIL on the table is that it could help partly temper hard-percentage pay rise expectations for around a third of the APS by reining in the ability of some senior managers to sweat their EL tier for efficiencies where costs are less documented.

One of the issues that surfaced in previous APS bargaining rounds that was sheeted back to the CPSU was that the preservation of conditions and entitlements was a core issue for non-SES public servants, especially when the erosion of conditions was used as a proxy to dilute pay outcomes.

While that negotiation was in a low inflation and wage growth environment, the grassroots sentiment is unlikely to have changed, and there are bridges to rebuild given the APSC’s track record on straight-talking negotiations hasn’t always been exemplary.

Under the Abbott government, the APSC attempted to construe that an unpaid increase in the number of working hours by pruning back break times was an increase in productivity, as opposed to a straight labour cost saving — prompting a public row with the Productivity Commission.

What productivity looks like this bargaining round is now shaping up as the big question.

