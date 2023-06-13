Former NSW heavyweight picked as new Health and Aged Care secretary

Blair Comley will lead the Department of Health and Aged Care following Brendan Murphy’s retirement, commencing his five-year term on July 17.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese announced Comley’s appointment on Tuesday. In a statement, he said the former federal and state government mandarin had a “distinguished career” the public service.

“With his strong economic qualifications and proven leadership navigating complex issues, Mr Comley will bring innovation and policy rigour to addressing the challenges and opportunities within our health system,” Albanese said.

Currently a director and partner at consultancy EY Port Jackson Partners, Comley’s most recent public service role was the top job in the NSW public service.

Comley served as secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet under former NSW premier Glady Berejiklian from 2014 to 2018.

He also previously spent time in the federal public service, having served as secretary of the Department of Resources, Energy and Tourism and the Department of Climate Change and Energy Efficiency between 2011 and 2013.

During his time in the federal public service, the experienced mandarin was credited with being one of the architects of Labor’s emissions reduction programs.

Health minister Mark Butler welcomed the news of the appointment.

“Mr Comley has a wealth of experience and a record of proven leadership navigating complex issues,” Butler said.

The new Health secretary was awarded a Public Service Medal in 2012 for “outstanding public service in the development of public policy, particularly in the areas of carbon pricing and emissions trading, tax policy design and debt management”.

Comley also completed a six-month stint at PwC in 2014 as a special advisor to its Canberra Economics and Policy Team.

The prime minister thanked outgoing secretary Murphy for his service to Australia’s health sector.

“Professor Murphy’s service during the COVID-19 global pandemic kept Australians safe. I wish him well as he embarks on his well-deserved retirement,” Albanese said.

Murphy will finish as Health and Aged Care boss on July 6.

Comley’s appointment will now be recommended to the governor-general by the PM.