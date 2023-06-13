Tudor Codreanu recognised for WA COVID-19 response

While Dr Tudor Codreanu feels the cliched humbleness over being awarded a Public Service Medal for this year’s King’s Birthday Honours, his overwhelming feeling is he was rewarded for doing his “normal job”.

With his current role as a director at the Disaster Preparedness and Management Directorate in Western Australia, Codreanu led the state government’s response to COVID-19 as the State Health Incident Coordination Centre incident controller.

His PSM was awarded for “outstanding public service through contributions to the Western Australian Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“I am not the one who would wake up in the morning and say, ‘What can I do today to get a medal or to get some form of an interview or my photo on the front page of the paper?’” Codreanu told The Mandarin.

“It’s just part of my normal job.”

The incident controller role was demanding, with Codreanu consulting with family for two hours before saying yes.

“No one can do the job unless it’s supported by the family,” Codreanu said.

As an example of the demands of the job, Codreanu spent one Christmas Eve waiting in front of a hotel for people entering quarantine while his family was at home celebrating the holiday.

His background is in emergency medicine, having worked in surgery in an emergency department.

Codreanu said he’s used to working in environments where nothing is planned, where “you try to make chaos less chaos”.

When Codreanu was asked to take up the role of incident controller, he said it was a “different kettle of fish altogether” to lead an entire state’s response to COVID-19.

“Now that all went well, I can say I enjoyed it,” Codreanu said.

“There were days when I was questioning whether my sanity will remain sane when [this] finishes because no one expected this pandemic to last as long as it did.”

After assuming the pandemic would be over in as little as three months, the realisation sunk in for Codreanu that responding to COVID-19 was a marathon, not a sprint.

Misinformation was a big topic during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Codreanu empathetic to immigrant communities.

Confusion could arise from people from foreign countries or those with family overseas, particularly when rules in Australia were not the same as those back in their home countries.

Having come from Romania himself, Codreanu gave the example of migrants from countries like Romania who might have been sceptical of government messaging.

“Vaccines were not mandated in Romania at all,” Codreanu said.

“The fact that Romania would have tens of thousands of deaths that could have been, in my view, prevented didn’t make much of an impact in the community here as to why you need to get vaccinated.”

Translation for languages other than English was another hurdle – with Codreanu advocating for plain, simple language to be used so people could better understand health messaging.

The rapidness of those early days in the pandemic, where things were in constant flux, did not help with matters.

“The knowledge of what this virus did to us and the way it responded to us changed very rapidly, especially in the first year of the pandemic,” Codreanu said.

“It takes a very astute communication strategy to make sure that that information is translated into everyday language for people to understand.

“Sometimes, that was not just not feasible or not done to the best of the abilities that one could have done. But we’ve learned, and we’ll do better next time.”