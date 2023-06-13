Career clarity took time for mastermind of APS-wide workforce strategy

Grant Lovelock PSM has been recognised for outstanding public service after a 20-year career that has come full circle, starting in a skills policy role for what was then the Department of Education, Science and Training and more recently leading foundational capability reform work for the APSC. But he very nearly became an optometrist instead.

It was never the plan to become a so-called bureaucratic ‘lifer’, but after more than two decades of experience dealing with skills development and employment, Lovelock has developed a reputation for being a reliable translator of bringing government policy to life.

The best proof of that is when workforce connection and collaboration are on the cards to get something done in Canberra, he’s your go-to guy.

Speaking to The Mandarin about receiving a King’s Birthday Honour award — the Public Service Medal — this week, Lovelock said he really enjoyed seeing the “real impact” of his work in government.

“I really like having a clear purpose. I’m really motivated by seeing impact through my work, and I’ve always thought about that outward-facing citizen space because that’s where I’ve spent most of my time working.” Lovelock said.

“But I’ve become really fascinated by the opportunities you get [sic], that really go to creating great places to work and attracting people into our organisations and into our system, that get them to have the opportunities I’ve had in the APS.”

The resonance with a sense of purpose, which is so often cited by the gentile cardigan-wearing types who find themselves rusted onto Canberra’s public service ranks, was very accidental in Lovelock’s case.

As he tells the story, joining the apprenticeship program as an 18-year-old straight out of school was only meant to be a sensible way for him to buy more time and decide whether a vocation in teaching or optometry was a good fit.

Soon enough, the young Lovelock was feeling disconnected and disillusioned by what he perceived as work lacking engagement with the community.

“I was absolutely an accidental public servant. I came into the public service as an APS1, not really with any idea what public servants did. I certainly didn’t come in because I thought that was my purpose in life,” Lovelock said.

“Certainly in my first year, I remember lots of conversations about ‘Oh, this isn’t a fit, this doesn’t work’, and I was in a policy team where, frankly, there just wasn’t a whole lot of work for someone at such a junior level.”

Following his graduate program, a placement with a program delivery team shifted Lovelock’s perspective. In this role, he was visiting employment services offices and going into apprenticeship centres. The more abstract policy work he was previously involved with started to make more sense and did not seem so dislocated from reality after all.

“I got to see the really front-facing impact of the work that we did in our public service offices, and got to really get excited about the connection to citizen impact, and to genuinely be able to design programs and services that met real need in the community,” Lovelock said.

“That really early experience in getting out into industries and communities and workplaces, and asking ‘What is it that we’re trying to do here?’ is now the frame that I try to apply it to the policy problem, or the organisational challenge, that I get asked to think about in various roles.”

Other career highlights for the ACT resident include work on establishing the National Careers Institute — an initiative of the 2019 Budget — which aims to deliver better career information and advice to key segments of Australia’s workforce.

Today, Lovelock is division head of the Department of Finance’s corporate services team, and is overseeing the stand-up of the national security precinct at York Park in Canberra. He relishes being able to bring all perspectives to a problem around the table and identify solutions that can bring about “real change”.

“I’m looking at how we deliver effective, efficient corporate services in Finance and thinking about some of those challenges coming out of APS reform like the stand-up of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC),” Lovelock said of his current role.

“I am also thinking about how the department deals with our own workforce challenges within that broader APS ecosystem.”

One of the features of public service that Lovelock describes as being simultaneously “great and really challenging” is the nature of work to deliver for the government of the day. Oftentimes, and in very cyclical ways, this can tend to see public servants’ focus and priorities change — even before a project is seen through to completion.

“What was really exciting for me about the APS workforce strategy, and particularly the academy, was that it was the first time the APS had deliberately tried to take a whole-of-enterprise view of our workforce, rather than just thinking about kind of professional clusters within the workforce or particular agency approaches,” Lovelock said.

“We looked at the non-government sector and said: ‘Other industries have taken a different and more sophisticated approach for quite a long time. Why would we think that it’s any different for government?’

Lovelock was awarded the PSM (federal government category) earlier this week. The award citation singled out his notable contributions to the APS workforce strategy and the Australian Public Service Academy.

“[My time at the APSC] was a chance to set some foundations through things like the Learning Board, through a strategy and a number of initiatives that have been delivered under the strategy,” Lovelock said.

“Then there was a change of government, and a focus on building capability in the service in a different way, and there was a really strong foundation for us to support the government to launch some of the work that had already been done by the commission and other organisations, to pick up some of that work and run with it,” he said.

The bureaucracy’s renewed perspective on uplifting and supporting the government workforce was an exciting change to contribute to, Lovelock said, and embodied the view that the APS could only ever be as good as its people.

Acknowledging this meant making a meaningful investment in individual staff to raise capability standards, as well as inspire a culture of lifelong learning.

“Workforce development has always been my focus, but it’s always been kind of the whole-of-economy challenge rather than a specific kind of organisational lens or kind of specific industry lens,” Lovelock said of the interesting new work his time at the APSC afforded him.