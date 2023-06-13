Metcalfe thanks ‘inspirational’ public servants as he announces APS retirement

Andrew Metcalfe, secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF), will retire from the federal public service on August 4.

Metcalfe said in a message to his department that he is departing with “mixed emotions”.

“I’ve thought long and hard about when I should retire from full-time work, and, quite simply, now is the right time,” Metcalfe said.

The long-time public servant said the “ever-present weight” of biosecurity at Australia’s borders and staff well-being concerns had been “with him” over the past three and a half years.

“There is much more to do – in implementing the outcomes of the APSC Capability Review for the department, in advancing the government’s many policy initiatives – and it’s the right time for a new secretary with new energy to take on that duty,” Metcalfe said.

Metcalfe became secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (DAWE) in 2020. He was appointed DAFF secretary following the machinery-of-government changes last year.

Metcalfe’s first secretary role was in Immigration from 2005 to 2013, leading the department through several name changes: first Immigration and Multicultural and Indigenous Affairs, then Immigration and Multicultural Affairs and, finally, Immigration and Citizenship.

After being appointed DAFF secretary in January 2013 by then-prime minister Julia Gillard, Metcalfe left the public service after the 2013 election to join consultancy EY as a partner.

Metcalfe was at EY until he once again joined the federal public service in 2020.

In his message to staff, Metcalfe wished his colleagues “ongoing thanks and admiration”.

“I have also had the opportunity to work with many inspirational and very dedicated public servants over the last four decades – from front-line staff in Australia and overseas, to technical experts, to SES officers and departmental secretaries,” Metcalfe said.

“There are far too many for me to mention by name here, but I plan to talk more about these people – about what they taught me and how they inspired me – in the weeks ahead.”

Metcalfe said he had enjoyed working with agriculture minister Murray Watt.

“He is a very strong and capable leader and an advocate for the interests of our agriculture, fishing and forestry industries and for the public service,” Metcalfe said.

“In the same tenor, can I note how much I have enjoyed working with all my portfolio ministers.

“In the 18 years that I’ve been either a deputy secretary or secretary, I’ve worked directly with around 15 ministers and assistant ministers (Amanda Vanstone was my first minister when I was secretary of Immigration).”

Watt said Metcalfe had demonstrated professionalism, deep respect and care for his staff.

“On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with Mr Metcalfe and the benefit of his experience since becoming minister a year ago. Our relationship has been one of strong collaboration and openness,” Watt said.

“I have appreciated having Mr Metcalfe at my side as together we have tackled complex challenges including the most serious biosecurity threat Australia’s agriculture sector has faced in decades, longstanding workforce shortages, supporting the agriculture sector to thrive in a changing climate and increasing trade opportunities for Australian producers.”

Metcalfe served as chief of staff to Liberal MP and former Howard government minister Philip Ruddock in 1997, which he called a “particular privilege”.

“That was part of the long-standing Australian tradition of senior public servants working directly for a minister and then being able to return to the public service without being seen by either side of politics as partisan,” Metcalfe said of that role.

Metcalfe added he will have a “long-overdue holiday” with his family.

“I’ll be thinking about how I can best serve, in different ways, in the future.”

PM&C secretary Glyn Davis will be leading the search for Metcalfe’s replacement.

Metcalfe topped The Mandarin’s base salary Secretary Salaries List for 2021-22, with a base salary of $831,861.