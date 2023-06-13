Australia’s worst paid public servants get a 5.75% pay bump to $25.64 per hour

Australia’s worst-paid public servants, the humble rank-and-file APS 1, have been delivered an early 5.75% pay boost ahead of the Australian Public Service-wide pay deal now being negotiated after the Fair Work Commission dragged agencies along for the ride in its latest determination.

Paid as little as $24.25 per hour, the wage for the lowest rung of the federal public service ladder will increase to $25.64 thanks to the Annual Wage Review decision made on June 2 this year, which also increased modern award minimum rates, and which is where the APS 1 band falls.

Not all agencies have APS1 roles, but those that do will have to comply when the new rates kick in from July 1 this year. Jobs across the APS 1-3 bands are typically entry-level positions, with many in Indigenous and regional organisations with a skew towards women.

The Australian Public Service Employment Database put the number of APS1 staff at 2009 people at December 2022 — less than the 2315 senior executive service band 1 officers.

According to the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) bargaining data, the median base salary for APS 1 is now $52,792, a figure that will now have to nudge up by 5.75% in line with the Fair Work decision.

The APSC has initially offered public servants a 10.5% pay rise over three years under bargaining, a figure the Community and Public Sector Union has rejected. If the current Fair Work increase is coupled with the government’s opening bid, bottom-rung public servants will get a guaranteed minimum increase of 16.25% by the time bargaining concludes, and quite feasibly a fair chunk more.

A circular issued by the APSC on Tuesday cautioned agencies they were obliged to immediately pass through the pay rises immediately as they came into effect.

“Commonwealth employers have obligations under the Fair Work Act 2009 to ensure their employees are paid correctly. The hourly base rate of pay for an employee must not be less than the hourly base rate payable under the award which covers that employee,” the APSC said.

“For existing industrial instruments, agencies should ensure that employees are paid at least the new award minimum pay rates.”

Agencies are under pressure to make sure payrolls are updated well ahead of the wage bump, with Labor and unions having repeatedly castigated private sector organisations for systemic historic underpayments that later had to be paid out, sometimes costing hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Agencies need to ensure payroll processes are up to date and accurate and to avoid any potential for underpayments,” the APSC said.

The risk of underpayment is a live one for agencies too. Award rollovers are rife with the potential for payroll software modifications going awry, especially on hard-coded older systems that become progressively more difficult and expensive to maintain.

Another issue is that different agencies often have different payroll software — aside from different — meaning that each instance needs to be modified individually.

Australia’s worst public sector payroll scandal was the botched implementation of the Queensland Health (QH) payroll upgrade that underpaid, overpaid or just didn’t pay tens of thousands of health workers, resulting in a royal commission into the $1.2 billion bungle.

“On 14 March 2010 after ten aborted attempts to deliver the new payroll system, it went live”. It was a catastrophic failure, as all Queenslanders know. The system did not perform adequately, with terrible consequences for the employees of QH and equally serious financial consequences for the State,” inquiry commissioner Richard Chesterman wrote in his 2013 report.

“The replacement of the QH payroll system must take a place in the front rank of failures in public administration in this country. It may be the worst.”

It may have been. Ten years later, the commonwealth again holds that crown.