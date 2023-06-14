Cleanaway faces WHS charge and $1.5 million penalty after Canberra worker injures hand

The investigation of a workplace accident at the national waste management company, which landed a Canberran employee in hospital for treatment of a hand injury, will now come before the courts.

Cleanaway Operations Pty Ltd faces a single charge for breach of federal work and health safety laws, with the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) alleging the company failed in its duties.

A Cleanaway worker was injured in June 2021 when their hand was caught in a machine designed to compress cardboard and plastics into bales during a routine maintenance procedure.

Following the accident, the employee was taken to hospital and treated for multiple fractures and lacerations to their fingers in hospital.

The matter is set for mention before the ACT Magistrates Court on 20 July.

The DPP alleges that as a licenced national employer in the Comcare scheme, Cleanaway failed to provide a safe system of work and training for workers by:

Failing to install guarding to prevent access to the internal moving parts of the baling machine; and

Failing to provide workers with information and training to isolate power to the machine during maintenance.

If the category 2 criminal offence is proven, Cleanaway faces a fine of up to $1.5 million.

WHS regulator Comcare investigated the incident at the Canberra facility of Cleanaway, which also has sites all over the country.

Nationwide, the company employs approximately 7,200 people.

