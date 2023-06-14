Cleanaway faces WHS charge and $1.5 million penalty after Canberra worker injures hand

By Melissa Coade

June 15, 2023
Cleanaway-recycling
A Cleanaway worker was injured in June 2021. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)

The investigation of a workplace accident at the national waste management company, which landed a Canberran employee in hospital for treatment of a hand injury, will now come before the courts.

Cleanaway Operations Pty Ltd faces a single charge for breach of federal work and health safety laws, with the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) alleging the company failed in its duties.

A Cleanaway worker was injured in June 2021 when their hand was caught in a machine designed to compress cardboard and plastics into bales during a routine maintenance procedure.

Following the accident, the employee was taken to hospital and treated for multiple fractures and lacerations to their fingers in hospital.

The matter is set for mention before the ACT Magistrates Court on 20 July.

The DPP alleges that as a licenced national employer in the Comcare scheme, Cleanaway failed to provide a safe system of work and training for workers by:

  • Failing to install guarding to prevent access to the internal moving parts of the baling machine; and
  • Failing to provide workers with information and training to isolate power to the machine during maintenance.

If the category 2 criminal offence is proven, Cleanaway faces a fine of up to $1.5 million.

WHS regulator Comcare investigated the incident at the Canberra facility of Cleanaway, which also has sites all over the country.

Nationwide, the company employs approximately 7,200 people.

READ MORE:

Defence contractor to be taken to court over worker’s death

About the author
mm

By Melissa Coade

Melissa Coade is The Mandarin’s news editor based in Canberra's parliamentary press gallery. She has had various government, communications and legal roles, and has written for the Law Society of NSW Journal and Lawyers Weekly.

Tags: breach CDPP charge Cleanaway Cleanaway Operations Pty Ltd Comcare Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions courts duties duty employee employer investigation Law and order regulator WHS work and health safety laws Work Health and Safety (WHS) Act 2011 workplace workplace injury

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Mandarin Premium

The whole picture for half the price

Vital analysis from industry experts. Mandarin Premium, now just $220.

Get 50% off