Big job ahead of new Health and Aged Care secretary, says Duckett

Former health secretary Stephen Duckett says newly announced Health and Aged Care secretary Blair Comley has a “big job” ahead of him to fix legacy issues from the previous government.

The University of Melbourne honorary enterprise professor said the findings of the robodebt royal commission, alongside the recent ANAO report into the CHHP program, pointed to cultural problems within the public service where frank and fearless advice was not always welcomed.

“The culture of the department needs to be reset, and that’s very clearly a responsibility of the secretary,” Duckett told The Mandarin.

To fix it, the former secretary advocated for a top-down approach, starting with the secretary’s rhetoric on what is and is not acceptable behaviour.

“Now, it may also mean that some of the people that clearly infringe on public service ethics need to be disciplined, but you’ve got a problem here of context,” Duckett said.

“Do you blame an individual for what was, in a sense, a cultural issue of the whole department?”

Duckett added the role of health secretary is “always a big job”.

“Health is a huge portfolio, and you don’t always have the leaders as secretary or as minister that you might want to have to achieve the change,” Duckett said.

“It requires a cooperative and negotiating style as well as a vision for what you’re trying to achieve.”

The former secretary said the government had a “very ambitious” reform agenda in health.

Duckett added that the primary care system had gone backward over the past decade, with the findings of the Strengthening Medicare Taskforce to be implemented.

“The Budget this year was not the end of that process, but just the first instalment so a huge amount of policy development work needs to be done.

“Under the previous government, that wasn’t seen as a role of departments, but everybody else would believe it is.

“This is an area where the new secretary might need to rebuild the skills in the department, but certainly needs to rebuild the credibility of the department.”

Duckett also identified the 2025 national health reform agreement as a “renovator’s opportunity”.

