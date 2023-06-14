Margaret Byrne’s best of both worlds approach to science in government

Dr Margaret Byrne, executive director of the WA Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, feels privileged about her role in driving science within government.

Byrne was recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours, being awarded a PSM for “outstanding public service in scientific leadership in conservation biology and genomics and integration with policy and management”.

Byrne said she felt honoured to receive the PSM.

One of the unusual things about her department from the rest of Australia, she told The Mandarin, is the active research done by the science cohort to underpin their management practices.

“It’s really held us in good stead because our management practices are not dependent on external science.

“We partner a lot in our science with our external colleagues, but we can translate that immediately into management actions and ensure that the science underpins the management that we do.”

It’s a “best of both worlds” approach, which Byrne said allows for effective science to take place, translating quickly into conservation.

As the executive director of the science function in the department, Byrne said she’s been able to ensure the science is targeted and well functioning.

“I’ve been very privileged to be able to have this role, to be able to drive this really strong science and evidence-based approach in government,” Byrne said.

Byrne’s area of expertise is in genetics and genomics, which is “not a field that stands still”.

“For example, when we’ve needed to do translocations – that’s moving plants and animals around to create new populations – we have now a really good understanding of the genomics of those individuals,” Byrne said.

“We can maximise the genetic diversity that’s in those populations, which means they’re going to persist into the future and not suffer from a reduced huge diversity.”

Byrne also took a leadership role during bushfires in 2015 and 2019-20, which threatened critically endangered animals like the Western ground parrot.

“It was so critically important that we were able to respond appropriately and bring the science that was needed,” Byrne said.

“To evaluate the impacts of the fires on those species and how best to respond most effectively, to ensure their persistence in the wild and bring all the relevant bits of information we have together, to chart a way forward to ensure that our management response was most effective.”