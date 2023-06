The Big Con authors say unregulated consultants are a stumbling block to accountability

Unregulated management consultants make it tougher for governments to take action against unethical players, according to two leading researchers.

Professor Mariana Mazzucato and doctoral candidate Rosie Collington from University College London are the authors of The Big Con, which analyses how governments engage with global management consultancies.

Their submission to the Finance and Public Administration References Committee inquiry into the management and assurance of integrity by consulting services covers a range of key themes, including transparency and the management of conflicts of interest.