Apple unleashes passive public transport taps in Australia: What’s really going down

New South Wales commuters soon won’t have to bother unlocking their iPhones or Apple Watches to tap onto the state’s popular Opal public transit ticketing system, after transport authorities inked a deal with the world’s most valuable brand.

In a clear no-brainer for commuter convenience, millions of Apple owners will just now just have to put their phone to the ticket gate or card reader without activating their pre-selected card via FaceID or fingerprint first, a feature of Apple Wallet’s Express Mode.

But it’s a deal that’s again pushed the issues of sovereignty, security and the cost of the infrastructure that Australia now uses for electronic transactions into the spotlight, as the Big Four banks increasingly cosy up to American card giants Mastercard, Visa and American to rake in billions in obfuscated fees.

Behind the effortless convenience and innately intuitive user experience that’s defined Apple’s products since the 1970s, regulators are again scratching their heads over what to do about Apple’s seemingly unassailable popularity that leaves its challengers in its dust, with payments the latest battleground as financial institutions weep Louis Vuitton-grade crocodile tears over market power.

The timing of Apple and Transport for New South Wales’ (TfNSW) latest customer convenience announcement comes as Apple increasingly positions itself as a key player in public digital infrastructure, with a swag of announcements coinciding with the annual World Wide Developers Conference, the annual catwalk for new products and features coming out of Cupertino.

It would have been a seriously major announcement too, one to cement the authority of new NSW minister for transport Jo Haylen, had a horrific bus crash not tragically claimed the lives of 10 people over the weekend.

Tragedies aside, what’s now happening between TfNSW, Apple, the banks and key payments players is worth unpicking because it’s a policy scenario that will necessarily play out across multiple jurisdictions in Australia and overseas.

It might fly under the radar of the gadget and brand-obsessed tech and mainstream media, but Australia over the past few years has become a bit of a regulatory test bed and precedent shop for ways to address the market power of digital platforms, namely the FAANGs or MAMAA group of dominant tech players (that’s Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google or Meta, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet, respectively).

Banks, especially the Commonwealth Bank, have spent the past five years howling for regulatory intervention since Apple Pay first dropped in Australia and started cannibalising its hidden goldmine of payment card interchange fees extracted in cahoots with Mastercard and Visa.

It’s a pretty simple equation: Apple saves banks the cost of printing a plastic card and essentially fraud-proofs card transactions with biometrics. Apple also takes its cut for making those transactions happen, pretty well neutering an oligopolist racket that has extracted pure cream from merchants for 30 years.

Apple’s also recently revealed that it’s about to let its handsets become payment terminals in Australia, in a move that further decouples banks from their merchant customers. The decision was deftly executed ahead of a major rejig of payments regulations announced by treasurer Jim Chalmers last week.

These developments are set to have a pretty big impact on government services because most customer-facing agencies usually engage in some sort of payment transaction with citizens.

Licencing, social security, tax and revenue, births deaths and marriages, property, justice and transport and immigration all rely on the payments system to run the public sector money-go-round, and that system is changing quickly.

Few would contest that NSW has been a national front-runner in both modernising public transport and digital government, with the Opal the first major deliverable for previous minister for transport and later premier Gladys Berejiklian, under a deal awarded in the dying days of the previous state Labor government.

Less known is that Opal is essentially a licensed, localised copy of Transport for London’s Oyster transport ticketing system, replete with its commercial providers CUBIC (gates and readers) and Mastercard (payments processing) that allows people to use internationally interoperable payment cards.

Those initially picked to deliver the Opal system under the aptly named ‘Pearl Consortium’ in 2010 were CUBIC (lead contractor), the Commonwealth Bank (front running for Mastercard) as well as Downer and Parkeon.

Curiously, a few things didn’t happen. One of them was including domestic payments card capability when the switch was flicked in 2018 to allow passengers to just use payment cards rather than a specific Opal card.

That exclusion has carried all the way through to today, with Mastercard, Visa and American Express all hitching a ride, but local scheme eftpos is still left out. It’s no coincidence that Mastercard is the ‘marquee’ card brand for the Commonwealth Bank, with the bank making a fair deal more out of transit tap transactions than it would if eftpos were enabled.

Ironically, TfNSW publicly committed to enabling eftpos in 2019, a move that could save big dollars on card acceptance fees, but the promise is still yet to become a reality.

Fast forward four years and the launch of Apple Wallet Express Mode for Opal and the story repeats itself, with eftpos functionality again left off, despite Apple being a long-term supporter of the domestic scheme by provisioning eftpos functionality in both Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

This tells us that reason eftpos is excluded rests on the Opal/Cubic/CBA and Mastercard side rather than Apple’s — and there are real issues with the exertion of market power here, one that will continue to play out across state and federal jurisdictions.

The line Australia’s Big Four banks are pushing (and have been pushing for years) is that Apple is a giant multinational with disproportionate market power and is now muscling into the banking and payments market to eat their lunch and further extend its reach into all aspects of people’s lives.

Apple certainly is a global force, and unquestionably an extension of Western technological geopolitical influence, but it has no intentions of becoming a bank, although new powers given to the Reserve Bank of Australia last week could see it promptly declare a payment scheme equivalent to Mastercard, Visa or eftpos.

The big irony here is that Apple is quietly, persistently and systematically undermining the 40-year-old hegemon of Mastercard and Visa, which were first created as a shared services play for disparate US banks that were then expanded globally.

Their main power was global interoperability for payments that were cemented courtesy of internet-powered payments where credit card rails, which subsequently roped in debit payments on the same rails, became the default platform to the exclusion of local players internationally until Apple arrived.

What’s happened since is Apple has gazumped an otherwise unchallenged market power, leaving banks squealing because a technology they have not developed, nor that they control, has greater functionality than financial institutions can offer.

Which is a problem, especially if you are a bank whose business model is based on calling the shots.

Apple has no desire to become a bank; the return on equity and regulatory imposts are just too low compared to margins as thick as 30%, which is the cut Cupertino extracts via the Apple Store that are comparable to other software sales margins.

Rather, Apple is simply charging banks a similar rate to that it applies to other software vendors who literally ‘pay to play’ on its global platform, as opposed to banks setting their own prices.

There are serious access and equity issues within this, but Apple’s main game is making its handsets as appealing as possible to consumers and maintaining its sales profit margins as high as it can, which translates to eating card transaction fees where and when it can.

Apple may offer subsidised credit to buy into its tech ecosystem, including authorised transactions, but it’s not about to enter the mortgage market, or start issuing debt bonds: it just doesn’t need to dilute its own equity that is already highly concentrated.

The problem for governments is that when they have existing deals with banks beholden to global card schemes that exclude local payments providers, it becomes manifestly harder to argue for stiffer regulation on the basis local sovereign schemes are being shut out.

All commercial contracts run their course. When TfNSW inked its current deal with tight exclusions, it came off the back of years of acrimonious legal battles that resulted in CUBIC, a persistent serial litigant, being the last vendor standing.

The question Jo Haylen now needs to wrangle is whether Apple’s renowned functionality leapfrogs banks’ visceral fear of competition and their lobbying to give domestic providers — who compete directly with Mastercard et al — access to the TfNSW ‘tap’ ecosystem.

Apple’s market capitalisation in 2010 was a bit over US$290 billion; Mastercard’s was US$29 billion.

Today Apple’s market capitalisation is US$2.9 trillion. Mastercard’s market capitalisation is US$355 billion.

Not that politics is a numbers game. Let the games begin.

