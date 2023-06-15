Three’s a charm for RAAF 9 Squadron reactivation

The Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) famed 9 Squadron, most recently revered for helicopter rescue operations in Vietnam after running amphibious aircraft during World War II, has been reactivated to run long-range remotely piloted aircraft.

Officially reformed on June 11, 9 Squadron is being prepped to fly the Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton remotely piloted aircraft system on surveillance operations headquartered at RAAF Base Edinburgh but flying out of RAAF Base Tindal in the Top End.

Defence says 9 Squadron will reform within in 92 Wing Surveillance and Response Group and will “form part of Australia’s maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability, complementing Air Force’s P-8A Poseidon.”

Chief of Air Force Air Marshal Rob Chipman said the re-establishment of 9 Squadron marked the beginning of a new era in the squadron’s distinguished history.

“9 Squadron has played an incredibly important role in the Royal Australian Air Force, serving during critical times for Australia’s security,” said Chief of Air Force Air Marshal Rob Chipman.

“I’m proud to see the squadron return to service in 2023.”

Wing Group Captain Paul Carpenter, the officer Commanding 92 said that as Air Force enters its second century, the MQ-4C Triton represented a fundamental change in utilising airpower.

“Uncrewed aerial systems offer enormous potential to capitalise on the opportunities provided by modern payloads and increased endurance,” Carpenter said.

“This will deliver unprecedented persistence and awareness over the maritime domain in support of the Integrated Force.”

Or, more simply, Defence has put more eyes permanently in the sky to watch over waters near; a key reason for drafting in uncrewed craft that sends an overt message to regional protagonists.

The reactivation of the numbered squadron is no coincidence either.

Defence says, 9 Squadron was “initially formed” in 1939 and saw active service during WWII “in the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian and Pacific Oceans, receiving 12 battle honours” courtesy of its small flying boats.

“Following initial disbandment in 1944, 9 Squadron reformed 61 years ago on June 11, 1962, as a helicopter squadron undertaking active service in the Vietnam War. The squadron was then disbanded again in 1989,” Defence said.

The first Tritons will officially enter service next year, Defence says.