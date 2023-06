Consultancies and government — building understanding

Part 2 of Sean Innis’ miniseries on the role of consultancies in Australian governance.

Big consulting appears to be in what technology firm Gartner calls a ‘trough of disillusionment’. A bubble of inflated expectations and over-use is bursting, and a recalibration is coming — maybe.

Many think a recalibration is well overdue. They argue that a radical re-engineering is needed to wean organisations off using consultants and rebuild lost internal capability. Rosie Collington and Mariana Mazzucato argue that global consulting is nothing less than a ‘big con’.