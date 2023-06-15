Movers & Shakers: When one secretary leaves, another enters

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

Roderick Brazier has been appointed to deputy secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Band 2

At Services Australia, two people were promoted to general manager: Jodie Robinson and Nicole Bell.

Jeffrey Derix was appointed chief counsel, legal services at the same agency.

At the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Susan Dietz-Henderson was promoted to first assistant secretary.

David Pullen was appointed first assistant secretary, claims process improvement division at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Christopher Waters was appointed assistant commissioner West at the Department of Home Affairs.

Band 1

Six people were promoted to commander positions in the Department of Home Affairs:

Claire Halim to commander operational readiness

to commander operational readiness Sally McAuliffe to commander marine developments and support

to commander marine developments and support David Coyles to commander tactical capability

to commander tactical capability Neil Horne to deputy commander maritime border command

to deputy commander maritime border command Belinda Conn to commander border systems and program management

to commander border systems and program management Clinton Sims to commander maritime and enforcement South

At the Australian Taxation Office, Janette Luu was appointed assistant secretary policy, reform and governance.

Former NSW heavyweight picked as new Health and Aged Care secretary

Blair Comley will lead the Department of Health and Aged Care following Brendan Murphy’s retirement, commencing his five-year term on July 17.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said the former federal and state government mandarin had a “distinguished career” in the public service.

“With his strong economic qualifications and proven leadership navigating complex issues, Mr Comley will bring innovation and policy rigour to addressing the challenges and opportunities within our health system,” Albanese said.

Read The Mandarin’s full coverage here.

Metcalfe thanks ‘inspirational’ public servants as he announces APS retirement

Andrew Metcalfe, secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, will retire from the federal public service on August 4.

Metcalfe said in a message to his department that he is departing with “mixed emotions”.

“I’ve thought long and hard about when I should retire from full-time work, and, quite simply, now is the right time,” Metcalfe said.

Read The Mandarin’s full coverage here.

High Speed Rail Authority acting CEO

Andrew Hyles was appointed the acting CEO of the newly up-and-running High Speed Rail Authority.

Hyles is an experienced public servant, with roles including as general manager at the National Faster Rail Agency.

Recruitment is underway for a permanent inaugural CEO, with the authority already in operation.

Net Zero Agency chair and advisory board

Former climate change minister Greg Combet was named the Net Zero Agency chair.

The ten members of the agency’s board were also appointed:

Anthea Harris — CEO of the Australian Energy Regulator;

— CEO of the Australian Energy Regulator; Professor Ross Garnaut — professor emeritus in Economics at the University of Melbourne and professor emeritus, College of Asia & the Pacific at ANU;

— professor emeritus in Economics at the University of Melbourne and professor emeritus, College of Asia & the Pacific at ANU; Professor Paul Simshauser — CEO of Powerlink Queensland and professor of economics at Griffith University;

— CEO of Powerlink Queensland and professor of economics at Griffith University; Nicole Lockwood — chair of Infrastructure WA, board member of NBN and former Shire President of Roebourne;

— chair of Infrastructure WA, board member of NBN and former Shire President of Roebourne; Kellie Parker — CEO of Rio Tinto Australia;

— CEO of Rio Tinto Australia; Michele O’Neil — president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions;

— president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions; Professor Robynne Quiggin – pro-vice chancellor of UTS and part of steering committee for the First Nations Clean Energy Network;

– pro-vice chancellor of UTS and part of steering committee for the First Nations Clean Energy Network; Anna Skarbek — CEO of ClimateWorks, director of the Green Building Council of Australia, the Centre for New Energy Technologies, the Sustainable Australia Fund, Impact Investment Group, and Sentient Impact Group;

— CEO of ClimateWorks, director of the Green Building Council of Australia, the Centre for New Energy Technologies, the Sustainable Australia Fund, Impact Investment Group, and Sentient Impact Group; Tony Maher — general president of the Mining and Energy Union; and

— general president of the Mining and Energy Union; and Laura Tyler — chief technical officer, BHP.

The NZA will commence in July this year.

National Gallery of Australia director reappointment

Dr Nick Mitzevich will have a second five-year term as National Gallery of Australia director, following his reappointment.

Mitzevich played a leading role in developing the Sharing the National Collection initiative, where works from the gallery would be shown in regional and metropolitan areas. The initiative was part of Revive, the government’s wide-ranging cultural policy.

Arts minister Tony Burke called the director a “great advocate” of the Gallery when announcing the reappointment.

Queensland biomedical advisor

Creator of the cervical cancer vaccine Professor Ian Frazer was appointed Queensland’s biomedical advisor.

Frazer will also chair the steering committee to oversee the implementation of the Translational Science Hub, a collaboration between pharmaceutical company Sanofi, the Queensland government, The University of Queensland and Griffith University, to establish mRNA research in the state.

“I see great opportunities for Queensland Biotech industries going forward, particularly in the run-up to the Olympics,” Frazer said.

“We should aim to make Brisbane a hub for biotech industries and a location for future Southeast Asia Bio meetings, building on the local expertise in basic and applied bioscience across our universities and biotech companies.”

SBS Board appointment

Cassandra Wilkinson was appointed to the board of SBS for a five-year term as a non-executive director.

Wilkinson is currently the executive director of transport, infrastructure and investment at NSW Treasury.

She brings with her experience from the radio and music industry, having previously held roles such as president of FBi Radio, vice president of the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) and director of music NSW.

Local Government NSW CEO departs

CEO of Local Government NSW Scott Phillips is departing to take up the role of CEO at the Northern Beaches Council.

Phillips finishes up at LGNSW on July 21, with president Darriea Turley saying he leaves the organisation in a sound financial position and strong membership.

“Our loss is their gain, and I am so pleased that Scott will not be lost to local government,” Turley said.

The Navy’s Anchorage inaugural Risk, Compliance and Audit Committee chair

Gillian (Gill) Savage was appointed the inaugural chair of the Risk, Compliance and Audit Committee at The Navy’s Anchorage, having started on May 1.

Savage is currently vice president global with the Australian Risk Policy Institute, a non-resident senior fellow with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, and a member of the UTS Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Industry Advisory Board.

TNA CEO Lynette Pinder said she looked forward to Savage “using her skills to provide additional balance and perspective to our risk, compliance and audit governance and strategic processes”.

WA Busselton Water CEO

David Hughes-Owen was named the CEO of Busselton Water in Western Australia, starting on September 4.

Most recently at TasWater as general manager of service delivery, Hughes-Owen has over 25 years of experience in the water industry.

Hughes-Owen will take over from outgoing CEO Chris Elliott, who spent more than a decade leading the organisation.