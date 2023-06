Never say never:  Recycled secretaries in vogue

In years gone by it was unthinkable that a department secretary, once sacked or retired, could ever be rehired as a secretary at the top of the Australian Public Service.

Today’s boss was tomorrow’s feather duster. Lunch at the Commonwealth Club, anyone? Or a round of golf at Royal Canberra? How times have changed.

This week came two pieces of news. One previously recycled secretary — Andrew Metcalfe (Agriculture and formerly Immigration) ­– has declared his intention to retire, while another former secretary (Resources and Environment departments), Blair Comley, will soon be recycled back into the APS to run the Department of Health.