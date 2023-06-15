The winners of the 2023 National Awards for Local Government, now in its 37th year, have been recognised for their innovation in local government.

Local government minister Kristy McBain said she was “blown away by the innovation and determination shown by councils in their entries for this year’s awards”.

“Australian councils continue to come up with new and creative ways to improve the lives of their residents, persevering through floods, COVID-19 and other challenges,” McBain said.

“These awards are a chance to acknowledge those incredible efforts and feats of our councils while sharing their work on the national stage so that we can learn from and perhaps even replicate their ideas on broader scales.”

Victoria was the jurisdiction with the most winners, with four councils winning in their categories.

Melton City Council won in the category Productivity through Infrastructure for developing the Moving Melton Transport Prospectus, and Mount Alexander Shire Council won the award of Indigenous Recognition for its permanent exhibition, Boorp Boorp Boondyil.

Staying in Victoria, Buloke Shire Council won in the category of Disaster Preparedness for The Paddock Run initiative, and Glen Eira City Council won in the Addressing Violence Against Women and their Children category for its early intervention service for vulnerable mothers, called Glen Eira Mums (GEMS).

Meanwhile, one Queensland council took home the award in two categories.

Moreton Bay Regional Council won in two categories: the Regional Growth Category, for its automated data concierge service; and the Career Starter Category, for its virtual work-experience program.

Three councils in NSW were recognised: Bayside Council in the Waste Management Category for its Circular Waste Strategy and Action Plan Program, Blacktown City Council in the Road Safety Category for its Schofields Station Carpark renovation and Hill Shire Council in the Cohesive Communities Council for the Waves Fitness Aquatic Centre.

City of Gosnells in Western Australia won in the Creativity and Culture Category for its Ghost Walks experience, while the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder won in the Women in Local Government Category for the work of its employees Mia Hicks and Lauren Chapman-Holle in community development.

There were 139 entries in total for the awards, across 11 categories.

