Public Service Act amendments seek to make APS ‘trusted, future-fit and responsive’

The Albanese government has taken its first legislative steps to reform the public service with the introduction of the Public Service Amendment Bill 2023.

A centrepiece of the bill is the focus on key findings from the Thodey review that the public service lacked a unified purpose, was too internally focused and had lost capability in a range of critical areas.

The bill adds a new public service value of stewardship, requires a purpose statement for the public service, seeks to encourage decision-making at the lowest appropriate level and ensures regular capability reviews.

It also limits ministers’ ability to direct agency heads on employment matters with the intention of enforcing a value of impartiality in the public service.

Assistant minister to the prime minister Patrick Gorman said the bill, which amends the Public Service Act 1999, seeks to put key elements of the Thodey review in place.

“The Thodey review called for a public service that is trusted, future-fit, responsive and agile to meet the changing needs of government and the community with professionalism and integrity,” Gorman said.

“This bill delivers on several important recommendations of the Thodey review, recognising that the case for reform has only strengthened in recent years.”

Gorman said the case for reform was further made when the public service’s role in times of great national crisis is considered.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, geopolitical disruptions and increasing economic volatility have highlighted the importance of an APS that acts with agility and common purpose,” he said.

“The experience of recent years has also highlighted the enduring importance of the existing APS values: to be impartial, committed to service, accountable, respectful and ethical.”

Gorman said the first value of the public service is to be impartial and that the bill limits the ability of ministers to dabble in certain matters.

“This value is critical to the successful operation of the service and to maintaining public trust. It is important we defend it,” Gorman said.

“Having an apolitical and merit-based approach to the APS employment matters — devoid of political interference — is key to maintaining an impartial public service.

“This bill will strengthen the relevant provision in the Public Service Act to make it clear that ministers cannot direct agency heads on individual APS staffing decisions.”

Gorman said that this amendment reaffirms the apolitical role the public service must play in government, and also gives agency heads the confidence to “act with integrity in the exercise of the duties and powers”.

READ MORE:

Stewardship, as an APS value, is the new ‘it’ word