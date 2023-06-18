Toll review lifts the lid on recent by work Treasury and Transport for NSW, Labor rules out congestion tax

A snapshot of work done by state agencies to try and devise a more simple and fair tolling system has been published by independent reviewers, highlighting a number of reform options on the table that the NSW government has promised will not go ahead.

NSW Labor said it would not green-light proposals such as introducing an entry charge to Sydney’s CBD, also commonly known in other international cities as a ‘congestion tax’.

In a statement on Wednesday, roads minister John Graham said more tolls were not consistent with Labor’s election commitments and would add to the financial pressure already facing households.

“Our tolling system is broken. There are fixed charges, distance charges, mixed access and distance-based tolls, amongst other things,” Graham said.

“This needs to be sorted out and this government is doing exactly that.”

From 2024, the NSW government will bring a $60/week toll cap scheme for household motorists, and a reduction in the truck toll multiplier for heavy vehicles on the M5 East and M8 corridors. The scheme will run for two years.

Labor has also ruled out another option to create a larger and more continuous network, with Treasury and Transport NSW contemplating the possibility of extending the Sydney motorway network by placing tolls on previously untolled roads.

But Graham said the independent inquiry into tolling led by Professor Allan Fels and Dr David Cousins had benefited from the “considerable work” already done by state officials.

“We want to create fewer distortions and less confusion for motorists which is one of the aspects this toll review looks to achieve,” Graham said.

“This independent review will prove critical to providing meaningful reform of Sydney’s toll network and provide hip pocket relief for motorists,” he said.

The inquiry has published a discussion paper for public consultation. Issues concerning competition and regulation across the toll road network are highlighted in the paper, and whether there is a “level playing field” for competition to deliver the motorway and provide tolled motorway service.

Whether to factor access and distance-based charges into network pricing for all motorways under a common pricing structure is another option on the table. A geographic motorway zone system has also been proposed as a variation of this system.

Another option up for consideration is the introduction of ‘time of day pricing’, which would offer off-peak charges at a lower price, with heavy vehicles discounts to incentivise travel during outside of peak hours.

NSW treasurer Daniel Mookhey noted financial relief for motorists would be the goal of the tolling review.

“We are working towards providing financial relief for motorists not only by implementing a $60 weekly cap in the short term but also by finding the best possible solutions for long-term toll reform,” Mookhey said.

“We want to make toll roads simpler and fairer for motorists and that’s the main aim of this review.”

Professor Fels acknowledged the “extensive work” public servants had done prior to the independent review and said that his examination would focus on how to achieve a fairer and equitable outcome for all road users.

“Much more consideration and consultation is needed to create conditions for real reform,” Fels said.

“Different tolls have been negotiated at different times under different circumstances and have resulted in an inconsistent jigsaw and this is only one of the issues we want to look at in this review.”

Submissions about the review will be accepted until 28 July, with three days of public hearings about the impact of tolls and reform ideas involving members of the public, businesses and industry stakeholders.

Fels and Cousins will develop a report on public consultations to be released in August, and their final recommendations will be passed on to the government to consider next year.

“It is so important we hear from the public and other key stakeholders and I look forward to speaking with many face-to-face,” Fels said.

The key focus areas will include:

future structure and level of tolls with regard to efficiency, fairness, simplicity and transparency;

how concession agreements with providers are developed and structured;

how the tolled network interfaces with all modes of transport;

dealing with congestion and wider network impacts;

pricing structure variations, such as time of day, dynamic or real pricing;

heavy vehicle multipliers and the use of local roads by heavy vehicles; and

greater transparency on price setting (including minimising administration fees).

