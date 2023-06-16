Councils to plug into $100 million energy efficiency fund

Local councils will be able to apply for money to make swimming pools, sporting grounds and courts more energy efficient, under a $100 million federal fund.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese announced the Community Energy Upgrades Fund in a speech to the nation’s councils on Friday.

Under the scheme, councils can upgrade pool heating systems, lighting for sports grounds and courts, and fund new storage technology at community centres and libraries.

Albanese said he was pleased about the number of local governments that had made commitments to reach net-zero emissions.

“Our government is determined to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity and transform Australia into a renewable energy superpower,” he said.

“While always holding to our promise to leave no one behind.”

The government plans to have the program running before the end of the year.

It will partner with the Australian Local Government Association to get the maximum value for every project.

“Our nation will only grow and prosper if all three levels of government — local, state and federal — work together to deliver policies and programs for the community,” Albanese said.

Mayor of Gladstone in central Queensland and association vice president Matt Burnett welcomed the investment, saying it made sense.

“You want to reach net zero by 2050, you’ve got to have council support to do that,” he said.

Ratepayers’ hip pockets could expect relief with energy minister Chris Bowen saying councils can reduce their energy bills dramatically with savings from the transition.

“Councils receive big energy bills,” he said.

“They have no choice sometimes but to pass them on through rate increases so this will help them avoid those rate increases by reducing their energy bills.”

Addressing the Australian Council of Local Governments, the prime minister also appealed to mayors to help improve housing affordability and unlock more supply.

Albanese said the government recognised there were regional communities “crying out” for more people as they suffered skilled shortages.

“I want to work with you very much to get this done,” he said.

