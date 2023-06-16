AI regulation: It’s time to act, Australia

Is the AI apocalypse upon us? A quick read of each day’s media and social media articles on the topic shows a bewildering variety of views.

In our careers as data scientists, we have been building machine learning models (a subset of AI) for production applications for over a decade. The recent public releases of generative AI technologies (which generate text, like ChatGPT using Large Language Models (LLMs), or images, like DALL-E) have, however, brought unprecedented scale to the use of AI by the public.

The questions we want to consider are:

How afraid should we be of AI technology and its advancements If we are quite afraid, what should we (governments, society, and individuals) do about it?

Federal industry and science minister Ed Husic made the valid comment that he prefers to “avoid either catastrophising or evangelising rapidly evolving technologies”.

At its core, however, it’s not really the technology itself, rather it’s the mechanism by which AI provides benefits – combined with the societal structure and incentives of the individuals, corporations and governments who will wield it – which gives rise to alarm.

Vast social changes driven by technological advancements have been occurring since the start of the Industrial Revolution in 1760. Nowadays we call someone a “Luddite” if they still insist on printing documents to edit them, but the term originally referred to British textile workers objecting to the loss of their livelihoods through the introduction of mechanised looms. Historically, technological advancements have resulted in winners and losers.

The rise of social media has, in hindsight, been a giant social experiment. Initial results are now in, and it is clear that this experiment has resulted in significant harms.

Social media takes the normal but less worthy human traits, like gossiping and ostracising individuals or groups seen as ‘other’, and gives them scale. The result has been negative effects on mental health for users (and particularly young people), the co-creation of extremist world views and the undermining of democracies. As professor Toby Walsh points out, we saw the harms only after they had made a substantive impact on society.

One of the key attributes of AI technologies is that they take activities or processes normally done by humans, and give them scale. So the comparison with social media is a valid one. The positive impacts of scale (for example, efficiencies) are usually the basic mechanism for the positive impacts of AI technologies.

We also need to be cognisant, however, of the negative impacts of this scale. The rapid rate of technological advancement complicates the issue further, as it’s difficult to predict the specific risks that may arise from these new technologies.

Generative AI requires supercomputing-like capacity, most of which is found in the US, China and Europe. In the US, the requisite capital and the intensive infrastructure, computational and human resources required for the development and ongoing research of generative AI is concentrated in a handful of the biggest tech firms.

Some of China’s tech giants also likely have the scale to make advancements in generative AI – the search giant Baidu released its LLM product in March, and a number of other Chinese tech giants are planning to follow suit.

We’ve seen some cheery claims in the media that generative AI will democratise AI, as smaller organisations will be able to leverage it. This overlooks the important fact that the organisations that create the models will have tremendous power.

Big tech companies already have more wealth, and arguably more power, than many countries. In 2021, Apple had a market cap of more than $2.1 trillion – only seven countries had a higher GDP.

In a debate where there are lots of conflicting views, it is helpful to keep in mind the incentives of both individual commentators, and the major players in developing AI, to be aware of how these may influence (consciously or subconsciously) the views and actions of these groups. What are the incentives that drive organisations and countries to invest in AI research and innovation?

Profit is the key driver for organisations, and the examples of documented unethical behaviour of organisations due to profit motives is a long and shameful one. Examples range from the loss of life caused by the Radium Dial Company (look it up!) and Big Tobacco, to Cambridge Analytica’s unethical use of personal data, and the wide-ranging issues revealed in the Uber Files.

Nation states are concerned with protecting their sovereignty and security, securing access to resources and growing their economies (well, at least at the simplistic level at which a data scientist understands political science). The technology needed to ensure security for a nation state is also generally the same technology that supports aggression.

So, yes, we think it’s appropriate to be afraid – afraid enough to take action now. We believe that regulation is needed.

This massive social experiment that we’re all part of, is too risky to be let loose without appropriate governance.

There is a spectrum of approaches being taken to AI regulation by different countries. Self-regulation is the path the US is currently headed down, while Canada and the EU are examples of countries taking government regulatory actions. European governments tend to proactively develop governance for technologies, adopting precautionary principles.

Australia has, to date, used a ‘soft law’ approach in developing specific governance frameworks for the development and use of AI systems.

The profit incentives of organisations make self-regulation look unrealistic. One needs only consider a parallel sector like finance, which is also driven by profit motives and impacts people’s lives at scale, to understand the importance of regulation. Regulation also creates a level playing field so that organisations are not disadvantaged for acting ethically.

The incentives that bring many nation states together when it comes to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty may be a useful analogy. Similarly, Australia will need to harmonise its regulatory approach with its major allies, and where possible, major trading partners.

So, where to next?

The development of good regulation requires multi-stakeholder effort, with contributions from the public and private sectors as well as different domains.

One proposal, by federal MP Julian Hill, is for the establishment of an Australian AI commission. Hill believes this approach is “preferable to traditional government department processes” in helping tackle such complex and rapidly evolving challenges. The commission would consist of a cross-disciplinary team with representatives from industry, the APS, academia and civil society.

Such a commission sounds, in principle, like a good approach. Designing a sensible vehicle or structure is a simpler task than designing an appropriate mandate for what it is to achieve, however.

From the perspective of the APS, as Hill states, “public administrators need the confidence to deploy technology for everyone’s benefit with appropriate safeguards.” This not only depends on the right cultural environment, but also on clear and appropriate regulation.

It’s time for Australia to act now. As Mark Twain once said, “progressive improvement beats delayed perfection”. And it’s crucial that a diverse set of views are considered by the government as policy is developed.

The government recently released a consultation paper seeking input on possible regulatory responses to curb the risks of AI.

Now’s your chance to shape the conversation.