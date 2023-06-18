Digging into EPA Victoria’s GardenSafe program

A program that has people sending in soil samples is helping the Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA) engage with the community, according to its chief environmental scientist.

The EPA runs the GardenSafe program, which lets Victorians send three soil samples (one from the backyard, one from the front yard, and one from the veggie patch) to the EPA to analyse. The EPA tests for garden soil-quality indicators and trace elements, with the results returned to the participant.

Chief environmental scientist Professor Mark Taylor told The Mandarin the program helps deliver on the EPA’s role in protecting the health of Victoria’s community and environment, with more than 2,000 registrations at the moment.

“Because we are a science-based regulator, the collection of data and evidence from such programs really help guide our actions and our understanding of the environment,” Taylor said.

“Which helps better protect the community through the advice that we give because it’s supported by really detailed and granular information.”

The GardenSafe program is one of the finalists in the category of Citizen-Centred Service Design Awards for IPAA Victoria’s Leadership in the Public Sector Awards this year, with winners to be announced on June 22.

On the program making it as a finalist, Taylor said he was delighted.

“We’re the first regulator to run a program like this,” he said.

“And of course, most regulators do air and water, but few will do soil in this way.”

There are two reasons why it’s important for citizens to know what’s in their backyard, Taylor said: soil from the backyard is often tracked into the house, and it helps people wanting to grow healthy produce.

With everyone stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people taking up the hobby increased, as The Conversation reported.

Alongside reducing reliance on or supplementing groceries bought from supermarkets, Taylor said, people have found gardening to be a “healthy, productive activity”.

“Recently, [people’s] use of their gardens, they want to understand what’s in there,” Taylor said.

“This program really helps deliver and support members of the community in a place where they spend most of their time and money on their property.”

The chief environmental scientists added the program had helped the community during the floods in October last year by testing the soil.

“People were deeply grateful that we were out there during a very difficult time, assisting with not only with doing sampling but a lot of our regional staff were doing more general work, helping people deal with waste that had been accumulated during the flood, giving people advice, talking to people,” Taylor said.

“During a major event like that, they just want to be heard. They want to know that the government is responding in a timely and appropriate way.

“The GardenSafe program during the floods did that.”

READ MORE:

Green front gardens reduce physiological and psychological stress