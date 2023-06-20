Purpose-driven consultancy Cube Group welcomes new Partner, Daniel Cziperle

Cube Group is excited to announce the appointment of Daniel Cziperle as its newest Partner this month.

Daniel will spearhead the firm’s Health practice, bringing an impressive portfolio of experience in both the public and private sectors. With a focus on improving healthcare delivery and access, Daniel is a proven leader with experience across the health ecosystem, including public and private hospitals, private health funds, social insurers and departments of health.

He has a particular interest in health behavioural economics, and has shaped customer engagement and growth strategies across the health and aged care sectors. Daniel has a deep understanding of the patient experience and a passion for improving patient and population health outcomes. He brings a breadth of experience across multiple services including strategy, transformation, service planning, workforce design and commercial.

Daniel’s experience allows him to successfully collaborate with a variety of different stakeholders including boards, executive management, patients, and clinicians. Recently, he led the development of a 10-year private hospital services growth plan. This project saw him focus on aligning growth and expansion opportunities with financial objectives, risk profiles, and stakeholder interests to yield long-term, sustainable growth for healthcare services.

Daniel is also skilled in digital and virtual care where he applies his original training in health information management. He recently developed a digital health vision, five-year strategy and high-level initiative roadmap for one of the fastest growing Victorian public health services, aligning to the health service’s enterprise level strategic plan.

Commenting on the appointment, Cube’s Founder and Managing Partner Ben Schramm said, “Daniel’s extensive experience in health services will support Cube as we work to create a bright future for every Australian. His authentic, evidence-based approach is a wonderful fit for the boards, executive teams and health professionals we work alongside.”

Daniel’s commitment to improving healthcare outcomes is unwavering. “I am excited to join Cube Group’s executive team and feel confident that our shared commitment to improving health services will produce great health outcomes for all of us – after all, this is about caring for people and their loved ones at their most vulnerable moments in life. I’ve focused my entire career on improving healthcare delivery and access, and Cube Group is the perfect place for me to continue this work.”

The executive team at Cube Group, including Managing Partner and Founder Ben Schramm, Partners Kathryn Anderson, Andrew Campbell, Michael Maher, Daniel Cziperle, and Chief Operating Officer Jane Edgar will continue steering the 30-strong consultancy firm with the pragmatic approach and positive impact they’re known for.

With Daniel’s appointment, Cube Group reaffirms its commitment to tackling Australia’s most unprecedented social and economic challenges, and harnessing its collective expertise to shape a brighter future for every Australian.

Learn more about Daniel on Cube’s official website.