Spruiking government policy on socials can violate impartiality, says NSW ombud

The NSW ombud has cautioned public servants on using social media for being seen as agency “brand advocates” and championing government policy.

In its In Focus paper titled “Avoiding pitfalls when agencies and public servants use social media”, the NSW ombud said public servants posting positively about a government policy could be seen as breaching impartiality and neutrality.

“If it would not be ok to say ‘I am ashamed to have worked on this government policy’, then the safest course would be to assume that it may also not be ok to say ‘I am proud to have worked on this policy’,” the ombud said.

Even liking a post from senior ministerial staff could leave it open to interpretation about perceived political bias.

The paper did note senior public servants’ role in policy discussions due to their reputations as policy experts. It added social media could be a forum for public policy debate.

“That said, our observations suggest that some of the current social media activity by public servants appears to be directed primarily toward building professional career networks and their own ‘personal brand’, as opposed to deeply connecting in policy discussion with the broader public or policy stakeholders,” the ombud said.

Another concern contained in the paper was on senior executives posting on LinkedIn about their agency’s work.

The NSW ombud’s concern is that this could lead to junior public servants believing it is appropriate behaviour.

“Junior staff may even come to believe that this sort of activity — for example, posts about their work achievements or individual contribution to some important advice, reform or other project — is something that they need to do in order to get ahead in their agency, or in the public sector generally,” the ombud said.

Noting that agencies might like staff posting in order to reach that individual’s network, the ombud said its own social media policy does not encourage or expect staff to like or share posts.

“This is because we do not think staff should feel an expectation or pressure, even subtle pressure, to use personal social media to promote or benefit their employer,” the ombud wrote.

With a tendency of some “very senior public servants” to blur the line between being an official and non-official social media account of the agency, the ombud said it was “untenable” that a senior public servant’s account who regularly posts about their agency’s work should be treated as a personal or non-official account.

READ MORE:

A brief history of government agencies trying to be funny and cute