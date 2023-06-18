Consultation open for Australia’s first combined Data and Digital Government Strategy

Consultation has opened for the Data and Digital Government Strategy, with the government inviting feedback from industry, academia and individuals.

The consultation is open until July 25, with sessions to be held in capital cities and regional areas.

A draft version of the strategy was released in the most recent federal Budget, with the strategy to guide the government’s use of data and digital technologies up to 2030.

Public service minister Katy Gallagher said the expectation from citizens were for digital government services to be simple and seamless.

“The government must embrace digital technologies to ensure that all Australians can access and engage with trusted and secure government services online,” Gallagher said.

This sentiment was recently echoed by Finance secretary Jenny Wilkinson, who said the ubiquitousness of technology means the public service should think more about providing that seamless and secure service.

“This digital age presents a significant opportunity for us to enhance the government’s data and digital systems, to improve how decisions are made, to improve the information upon which decisions are made, and ultimately to deliver better public policy outcomes,” Wilkinson said at the Australian government data forum in May.

The strategy is the first time there has been a combined data and digital strategy for Australia, with separate strategies released in 2021: the Australian Data Strategy and the Digital Government Strategy.

As Alex Antic and Tania Churchill noted for The Mandarin, the digital transformation of the APS will be challenging with a long road ahead.

“It will require strong political will to tackle the long-standing and systemic problems within the APS — the problems which result in symptoms, referenced in the strategy, such as ‘lingering outdated technology’ and ‘competing priorities’,” Antic and Churchill wrote.

In the foreword of the draft strategy, Gallagher said the strategy would support public sector agencies “to keep up with technology, invest well, proactively leverage technology and adopt leading-edge data practices”.

“This is an opportunity for the APS to embark on an important journey, to implement an ambitious plan to bring together and utilise data and digital technologies to improve the entire spectrum of public services, including delivering services, developing policy and protecting the nation,” Gallagher wrote.

