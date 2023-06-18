Office of National Intelligence chief Shearer pushes for vetting and recruitment overhaul

The head of Australia’s Office of National Intelligence, Andrew Shearer, has warned that outdated thinking on personnel vetting used to inform security clearances for those seeking to work in the intelligence community needs to be modernised before it impedes access to much-needed talent.

In some of the most candid remarks to date, referencing well-known challenges with processing times and cultural biases, the head of Australia’s peak intelligence body is concerned that efforts to recruit fresh blood and thinking into the ranks of the intel community could be impeded by outdated norms.

“We need to work as hard as we possibly can to reconceptualise vetting in a world where the very people we most need in terms of their cultural skills and language skills are sitting right in front of us,” Shearer said in the ANU National Security College’s latest podcast, where he was jointly interviewed with Australian Security Intelligence Organisation director-general Mike Burgess by Rory Medcalf.

“If we take a too rigid or too old-fashioned approach to security vetting, we won’t be able to maximise the talent pool that we can draw on.”

The observations gently ratchet up the pressure on gatekeepers within the intelligence community to go a step further than the so-called ‘tick or flick’ approach that can lean towards favouring people whose backgrounds and histories take the least effort to check against risks and verify.

A key reason for vetting is to protect against the risk of sensitive information being divulged, either through hostile collection and cultivation efforts that exploit human vulnerabilities or use blackmail or inducements to compromise targets.

In years gone by, obstacles to getting a clearance have included sexual orientation, mental health and ethnicity, factors that now have a different context in society than 30 or 40 years ago, when monolithic and homogenous thinking was prevalent in government generally.

“The diversity piece is obviously incredibly important,” Shearer said. “We need to do much better in terms of attracting and retaining women. I think we are doing better but there is a lot more work to be done there.”

Shearer said it was “incredibly important” to do better with minority groups generally, gently ribbing Burgess (who now gets supervision of the ‘Top Secret; Privileged Access’ classification and access regime) over areas that could be improved.

“We need to think differently about security clearances and vetting. We all know that especially with COVID and post-COVID, the incidence of mental health issues across Australia and the way we think about those issues is completely different,” Shearer said.

“Things that under an older way of thinking would have been ruled out by a very inflexible system, we need to find new ways to think about that and to make sure that we are bringing as many people as we possibly can in through that vetting process.

“And I’d say the same about people from different cultural backgrounds and different ethnicities.”

One of the reasons Shearer is so keen on optimising vetting is that the way the system has been run over the past 20 years has created talent-depleting bottlenecks and backlogs through wait times as long as two years, by which time candidates have often given up or progressed in their careers.

The centralisation of the most sensitive clearances within ASIO is meant to iron out some of those efficiencies, with Burgess making it clear agencies calling upon vetting needed to resource for that when putting plans or projects in place.

The late former director general of security, David Irvine, who also, for a time, ran the Australian Secret Intelligence Service, was known to be privately critical of a push to cut vetting costs at Defence that resulted in a scandal when former Defence Security Agency staff sent to a private outsourcer who blew the whistle on corner cutting, triggering an urgent investigation by the inspector general of intelligence and security that forced a costly reassessment of many clearances.

Another issue intelligence agencies faced was that with a limited pool of cleared talent, ambitious staff were increasingly able to game their clearances by essentially shopping around for employers, especially organisations contracting into the government and sometimes other agencies.

In a previous address, ASIO chief Burgess specifically cautioned that cleared staff should not be posting their clearance status on their profiles as a way to market themselves because this itself created risks and attracted the wrong kind of attention.

Shearer is now advocating a more holistic approach to recruitment and retention in and across the intelligence community, advocating for cross-skilling and for staff to move between agencies to gain broader experience and understanding, one of the reasons he is selling a career at his agency cheek by jowl with Burgess.

“I think there’s nothing more fundamental than looking after the great people you have. So, as an agency and I know right across the community, retention is right front and centre for us all,” Shearer said.

“And, of course, that’s getting harder in an environment of skill shortages, as I said we’ve all got these incredible people and they’re in demand, and, you know, we have to work harder to hang on to them.”

The ONI chief stressed that those in the intelligence community “have to be more strategic about thinking about what the pipeline of people is.”

“We have to think in different ways about this, and so I’ve changed the way we measure retention so that if someone leaves ONI to work in ASIO or ASIS or the Defence Intelligence Organisation or any of the other agencies, it is not reported as a separation,” Shearer said.

“We need to think more in a more coordinated way about recruitment as well, and we are doing things. For example, we advertised recently as part of the Australian Government’s graduate program for an intelligence stream. That’s all 10 agencies involved in that effort.”

That intake generated more than 1,000 applicants; Shearer said that “tells you that young Australians are no different from their predecessors in their eagerness to join the community and work on behalf of Australia’s security.”

“That’s really encouraging,” he said, adding there has been funding for scholarships at the National Security College and agencies had also funded a number of scholarships for graduate students and for women “who are interested in moving into the national security community, and our intelligence community in particular.”

Shearer clearly sees upside and opportunity going forward.

“I think there’s a lot more we can do to make a proposition to young Australians and, for that matter, any Australian who’s thinking about a mid-career shift, to present a wider offering, which is: come and be an intelligence professional in the Australian national intelligence community. You don’t have to stay in ONI for 20 years or ASIO for 20 years. There are great opportunities right across the 10 agencies, many of them in Australia, many of them overseas.”