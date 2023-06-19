CSIRO names molecular biologist as its new chief executive

A replacement for Dr Larry Marshall at the CSIRO has been found, with professor Doug Hilton appointed as the agency’s chief executive.

Hilton will start on September 29. The molecular and cellular biologist spent 14 years as director of the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI).

Before Hilton takes up the CSIRO role, executive director, future industries Kirsten Rose will act as chief executive from July 1.

CSIRO chair Kathryn Fagg said Hilton would greatly benefit the national science agency.

“Doug is a much-respected researcher, leader and communicator of the better outcomes science can deliver,” Fagg said.

“His fourteen years leading WEHI have been exemplified by his passion for research, mentoring and supporting young researchers, building the infrastructure to support the creativity of researchers and a dedication to translating research to improve the lives of Australians.”

The new chief executive is also the Lorenzo and Pamela Galli chair in medical biology and head of the University of Melbourne’s Department of Medical Biology.

Additionally, he is a Champion of Change Coalition member and an Australians Investing in Women board member.

Industry and science minister Ed Husic said Hilton’s decades of experience would be “invaluable to helping address some of Australia’s greatest scientific challenges”.

“Professor Hilton’s research into blood cell production and communication has helped Australians live longer, healthier lives,” Husic said.

”Beyond this, he has shown a real commitment to boost gender equality and diversity in sciences, something I am also incredibly passionate about.”

On his appointment, Hilton described CSIRO as a “unique national treasure”.

“The intent of CSIRO and my personal values are completely aligned, and I am looking forward to leading CSIRO as we work to solve our nation’s greatest challenges,” Hilton said.

“I will join CSIRO, after leading WEHI where our staff and students strive to help people live healthier for longer.

“At CSIRO, I know that same sentiment will be there and that’s incredibly important to me.”

Fagg and Husic thanked outgoing chief executive Marshall for his tenure at the agency, where he was the longest-serving CEO.

