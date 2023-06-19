Public sector becomes the most attractive Australian workplace, says report

Research from HR and recruitment firm Randstad has revealed the public sector is the most attractive Australian workplace.

According to Ranstad’s 2023 Employer Brand Research, 48% of 5,991 Australian workers surveyed identified the public sector as their most desired employer.

The runners-up were mining and quarrying (47%), transport and logistics (45%), human health and social work activities (45%), and retail (45%).

While the public sector had the largest increase in attractiveness, the report noted competition for the top sector was getting tighter.

“The gap between the top 10 most attractive sectors is getting smaller, which means employer brands are becoming more competitive, and the job of attracting and retaining top talent becomes even more difficult,” the report said.

Of the top 10 employers identified in the survey, six were in the public sector.

They were: the Department of Defence (first), NSW Health (third), the Queensland government (fourth), the federal government (fifth), the federal Department of Health and Aged Care (sixth), and the NSW Department of Communities and Justice (ninth).

Queensland public sector commissioner David Mackie called the results “fantastic”.

“This sets a great platform for a better Queensland public sector which focuses on delivering great outcomes for Queenslanders,” Mackie said.

“Our people are public service professionals who are dedicated to making a difference to Queensland communities.”

Job security was the top employee value proposition (EVP) driver for Defence, Queensland, and the federal government. It was the second driver for NSW Health after “financially healthy”.

“Looking at current employer evaluations, many Australian employees already rank their employers highly when it comes to financial health and job security,” the Ranstad report said.

“With this in mind, companies may want to look to improve their career development and progression opportunities in order to retain their people.”

Public sector employers also topped the employer rankings for work-life balance (Department of Health and Aged Care) and gives back to society (NDIA), with Defence topping career progression and interesting job content.

Given economic uncertainty (New Zealand declared itself to be in a recession within the past week) and the cost-of-living crisis, it’s not surprising a secure government job is attractive to Australians.

